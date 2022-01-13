Olivia Rodrigo, Glass Animals Crowned on Australia’s Year-End Charts

She’s just 18, she’s got her driver’s license and, in 2020, Olivia Rodrigo was the queen of Australia’s charts.

The California teen enjoyed a stunning breakthrough last year with a string of hit songs and her debut full-length album, Sour.

Based on new data published by charts compiler ARIA, Sour was 2021’s most popular album in the land Down Under, and two songs from it landed in the top 10 of the year-end top singles chart.

Over the course of the year, Sour logged eight weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, more than any other album in 2021, to rule the ARIA End Of Year Albums Chart.

The pop singer’s debut LP album also launched two Australian No. 1 singles in “Drivers License” (6 weeks) and “Good 4 U,” both appearing in the top tier of the ARIA End Of Year Singles Chart, at No. 3 and No. 6, respectively.

Sour holds off the challenge of Adele’s 30 and The Kid LAROI’s F*ck Love (Over You), to lead a top 10 albums survey dominated by international artists.

LAROI, the Sydney-raised, Los Angeles-based singer and rapper, is the only homegrown artist to appear on the albums tally top 10, and he appears twice in the end-of-year singles survey, with “Stay” featuring Justin Bieber (at No. 2) and “Without You” with Miley Cyrus (No. 4).

The biggest song of the music year in Australia belonged to Glass Animals with “Heat Waves,” a seven-times platinum track that stayed hot ever since its topped triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown in January 2021.

In 2021, “Heat Waves” stayed at No. 1 for six weeks on the ARIA Chart and logged 48 weeks in the Top 10, giving the Oxford, England outfit the record for most weeks in the Top 10 since the ARIA Singles Chart was first published in July 1983.

The Brits’ breakthrough hit also caught fire in the United States, where it reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its 42nd week on the chart, completing the longest trip to the upper echelon in the list’s 63-year history.

“Heat Waves” also climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, doing so in its 60th week for the longest trip in its 12-year history of the tally.

ARIA’s charts are based on data collected from a combination of physical and digital retailers, and music-streaming services.

2021 ARIA End Of Year Albums Chart Top 10

1. Olivia Rodrigo – ‘SOUR’

2. Adele – ‘30’

3. The Kid LAROI – ‘F*ck Love (Over You)’

4. Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’

5. Justin Bieber – ‘Justice’

6. Ed Sheeran – ‘=’

7. Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

8. Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her’

9. The Weeknd – ‘The Highlights’

10. ABBA – ‘Voyage’

2021 ARIA End Of Year Singles Chart Top 10

1. Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’

2. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

3. Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

4. The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus – ‘Without You’

5. Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’

6. Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’

7. Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

8. The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

9. Doja Cat Feat. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

10. Tiësto – ‘The Business’

2021 ARIA End Of Year Vinyl Albums Chart Top 10

1. Adele – ‘30’

2. Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’

3. Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

4. Arctic Monkeys – ‘AM’

5. Queen – ‘Greatest Hits’

6. Amy Winehouse – ‘Back To Black’

7. Nirvana – ‘MTV – Unplugged In New York’

8. Fleetwood Mac – ‘Rumours’

9. Pink Floyd – ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’

10. Lorde – ‘Solar Power’

2021 ARIA End Of Year Australian Albums Chart Top 10

1. The Kid LAROI – ‘F*ck Love (Over You)’

2. Amy Shark – ‘Cry Forever’

3. INXS – ‘The Very Best’

4. Spacey Jane – ‘Sunlight’

5. Guy Sebastian – ‘T. R. U. T. H.’

6. Lime Cordiale – ‘14 Steps To A Better You’

7. Cold Chisel – ‘The Best Of Cold Chisel: All For You’

8. Paul Kelly – ‘Paul Kelly’s Christmas Train’

9. The Wiggles – ‘We’re All Fruit Salad!: The Wiggles’ Greatest Hits’

10. Bluey – ‘Bluey The Album’

2021 ARIA End Of Year Australian Singles Top 10

1. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

2. The Kid LAROI with Miley Cyrus – ‘Without You’

3. Masked Wolf – ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

4. Tones and I – ‘Fly Away’

5. The Kid LAROI – ‘So Done’

6. Tones and I – ‘Dance Monkey’

7. Vance Joy – ‘Missing Piece’

8. Spacey Jane – ‘Booster Seat’

9. Keith Urban & P!nk – ‘One Too Many’

10. Sam Fischer – ‘This City’