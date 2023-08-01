Offset & Cardi B’s ‘Jealousy’ Debuts at No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

“Jealousy,” Offset’s new collaboration with Cardi B, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, dated Aug. 5.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, tracks global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running July 21-27.

“Jealousy” was premiered in full on July 28, but its release was first teased on with a video posted to Offset’s social media on July 24 starring Jamie Lee Curtis. Two days later on July 26, its title – and Cardi B’s involvement – was revealed.

It’s Cardi’s second No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs, which began in 2021, after she was also featured on Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” this April. Meanwhile, it’s Offset’s first solo appearance on the survey.

“Jealousy” reigns over a variety of songs from Travis Scott’s newly released album Utopia, which came out July 28, after the tracklist was revealed July 27. “Skitzo” leads the pack at No. 2, followed by “Meltdown” at No. 3, and “Modern Jam” joins the group in the top 10 (No. 6).

Gucci Mane’s “Woppenheimer” also premieres within the top five, bowing at No. 4. Much like the rest of the aforementioned songs, it was released July 28, but its existence was teased during the July 21-27 tracking week following a viral tweet promoting a fake Woppenheimer mixtape from the rapper around the release of the film Oppenheimer. Gucci Mane quote-tweeted the post, adding the eyes emoji and the hashtag #woppenheimer on July 26, with the song following two days later.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.