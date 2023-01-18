Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Subtitle’ Ties Gen Hoshino’s ‘Koi’ for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” has tied the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Jan. 18, logging its 11th week atop the chart.

The track has now caught up with superstar Gen Hoshino‘s “Koi” that set the 11-week record in early 2017. The tracks are also tied for most consecutive weeks at No, 1 with seven each.

Hoshino’s ubiquitous hit continues to be widely popular today, and “Subtitle” is also well on its way to becoming one of HIGE DAN’s biggest hits as well. But, as predicted last week, the track is slowing down considerably — the overall points for “Subtitle” decreased by about 10 percent this week— so we’ll see if the next tally will become a history-changing moment on the Japan charts.

The four-man band currently has three songs charting in the top 10 — “Subtitle,” “White Noise,” and the former No. 1 song “Mixed Nuts” — with “White Noise” debuting at No. 5. The track is the opener for the latest story arc of the TV anime series Tokyo Revengers and is the band’s second tie-in with the series following the long-running hit “Cry Baby” from the summer of 2021.

LIL LEAGUE from EXILE TRIBE’s debut single “Hunter” launched with 88,660 copies (No. 2 for sales) and bowed at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 this week. The new group, formed through the iCON Z 2022 Dreams For Children audition that was the biggest of its kind in LDH’s history, also came in at No. 1 for radio this week.

Meanwhile, “Kamisama datte kimerarenai,” the tenth single by 22/7 (Nanabunnonijyuuni), a virtual idol group produced by Yasushi Akimoto of AKB48 fame, hit No. 1 for sales with 89,460 copies sold, but couldn’t follow up in other metrics (No. 25 for radio, for example) and debuts at No. 7 on the Japan Hot 100.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, YouTube and GYAO! video views and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Jan. 9 to 15