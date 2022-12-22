Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Subtitle’ Extends Record to 7 Weeks at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” continues to dominate the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Dec. 21, holding at No. 1 for the seventh week.

The theme of the highly acclaimed drama series silent is still going strong in streaming, logging 17,468,383 weekly streams to extend its record at No. 1 for the metric to nine consecutive weeks and 15,910 downloads to stay at No. 1 for the sixth non-consecutive week. It’s also performing well in video with 2,878,313 views to hold at No. 2, and moves up a notch to No. 5 for karaoke.

Kis-My-Ft2’s “Omoibana” ruled physical sales this weeks with 248,255 copies sold, more than the Johnny’s group’s previous single, “Two as One,” which launched with 173,309 copies. But the boy band’s 30th single couldn’t supplement that advantage with other metrics — No. 2 for radio, No. 56 for streaming, and No. 73 for video — and couldn’t overtake Kenshi Yonezu’s “KICK BACK,” which came in at No. 2 for streaming and No. 3 for video. Yonezu rises 3-2, while Kis-My-Ft2 debuts at No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

The global popularity of the Netflix series First Love starring Hikari Mitsushima and Takeru Sato continues to fuel Hikaru Utada’s “First Love,” which soars by about 200 percent from the previous week to 3,879 downloads (84-15), 15 percent for streaming to 7,792,651 streams (6-3), and also rises in video, radio and karaoke. The resurgent J-pop hit originally released in 1999 rises 7-5 on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, YouTube and GYAO! video views and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Dec. 12 to 18, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.