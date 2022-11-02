Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Subtitle’ Logs Second Week Atop Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Nov. 2, marking the highest weekly streams of 2022 in Japan.

The theme of the highly acclaimed drama series silent racked up 20,781,069 streams this week — up by 14.7 percent from the week before — and stayed at No. 1 for streaming for the third straight week. The track is the first to log more than 20 million weekly streams this year, and is also now the record-holder for second biggest week of all time in terms of streaming, following BTS’s “Butter” that scored 29,935,364 streams on the chart released June 2, 2021.

“Subtitle” also performed well in other metrics — No. 2 for video views, No. 6 for downloads, No. 6 for radio airplay — and increased its total points from last week to stay at the top of the Japan Hot 100.

Kenshi Yonezu’s “KICK BACK” also holds at No. 2 this week. The official music video accompanying the Chainsaw Man opener dropped during the chart week. Yonezu’s collaborator on the track, King Gnu’s Daiki Tsuneta, made a cameo on the mind-bending visuals that racked up 4,113,998 views to come in at No. 1 for the metric. The song comes in at No. 2 for streaming, No. 4 for downloads, No. 3 for Twitter mentions, and No. 8 for radio.

Hinatazaka46’s “Tsuki to Hoshi ga Odoru Midnight” rises 62-3 on the Japan Hot 100. The girl group’s eighth single sold 459,613 copies in its first week — a slight decrease from its previous single “Bokunanka” (478,142 copies) — to rule sales and look-ups this week, but lacked luster in the other metrics: No. 19 for downloads, No. 8 for Twitter, and No. 46 for radio.

Travis Japan‘s “JUST DANCE!” debuts at No. 4. The group drew attention for becoming the first Johnny’s boy band to debut worldwide on streaming platforms and the track was downloaded 66,078 times during the three days counting towards this chart week (No. 1). It also ranked No. 1 for Twitter, No. 36 for video, and No. 38 for radio. How the song performs with seven full days to count is something to look out for on next week’s chart.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Oct. 24 to 30, see here.