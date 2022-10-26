Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Subtitle’ Rises to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” rises 3-1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Oct. 26, increasing streams by over 50 percent from the week before.

The theme of the Fuji TV drama series silent debuted at No. 3 last week with 9,905,2947 weekly streams and racked up 18,116,526 this week (No. 1 for the metric), jumping 54.7 percent to climb to the top of the chart. The track was also boosted by downloads (No. 2), video views and radio airplay (No. 4), while also coming in at No. 46 for Twitter mentions.

Last week’s No. 1 song, Kenshi Yonezu’s “KICK BACK,” slips to No. 2. While the Chainsaw Man opener also increased streams (from 12,556,627 to 15,735,232, up by 25.3 percent, No. 2) this week and topped downloads, it couldn’t overcome the difference between “Subtitle” with the other metrics of the chart’s methodology: No. 5 for radio, No. 6 for Twitter, No. 92 for karaoke, No. 100 for video.

This week saw a number of titles launching with high CD sales, with four songs bowing in the top 10 of the Japan Hot 100. AKB48’s “Hisashiburi no Lip Gloss” topped sales with 429,419 copies sold and THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE’s “Tsunagekizuna” followed with 142,364 copies sold. “Lip Gloss” came in at No. 7 for look-ups — the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer — No. 9 for Twitter, and No. 70 for radio, while “Tsunagekizuna” topped radio and came in at No. 2 for Twitter, No. 45 for look-ups and No. 64 for streaming. The latter managed to flip the difference in physical sales with the total points gained from other metrics, debuting at No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100 while “Lip Gloss” followed at No. 4.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Oct. 17 to 23, here.