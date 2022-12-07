Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Subtitle’ Scores Fifth Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” returns to the top of the Billboard Japan Hot 100 again, extending its record to 5 weeks at No. 1 on the chart dated Dec. 7.

“Subtitle” continues to sit at No. 1 for streaming for the seventh straight week (from 19,306,522 to 18,006,563 weekly streams) and hits No. 1 for downloads (from 14,583 to 15,611 units) for the fourth, while also coming in at No. 3 for video (from 2,869,548 to 2,696,956 views), No. 6 for radio airplay, and No. 8 for karaoke.

Last week’s No. 1 song, Kenshi Yonezu’s “KICK BACK,” falls to No. 2, coming in at No. 2 for streaming (from 13,272,889 to 12,507,777 streams), downloads (from 14,349 to 11,613 units), video (from 4,356,710 to 3,031,299 views) and karaoke. In other metrics, the track hit No. 10 for radio and No. 11 for sales. Both “Subtitle” and “KICK BACK” are slowing down figure-wise, but “Subtitle” saw a smaller decrease overall and their positions reversed on this week’s list.

King & Prince’s former No. 1 single “Tsukiyomi” holds at No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100 and continues to perform well. The single sold 111,385 copies this week (up from 80,306 last week) and rises 3-1 for the second time on the metric, and also holds at No. 1 for video for the third week although figures have decreased slightly from 3,564,897 to 3,363,622 views.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, YouTube and GYAO! video views and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.