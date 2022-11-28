Official HIGE DANdism Returns to No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Nov. 23, extending its record to four weeks atop the list.

“Subtitle” rose to No. 1 again powered by streaming (21,377,577 to 21,708,199, No. 1 for the metric), downloads (22,717 to 19,838, No. 1), and video views (2,934,239 to 3,025,749, No. 2). While showing a slight decrease in downloads, the track continues to add weekly streams and views, and the track has also accumulated more points overall compared to the week before.

Naniwa Danshi’s “Happy Surprise” sold 517,381 CDs in its first week to rule sales and look-ups, but couldn’t add enough points through the other metrics (No. 11 for video, No. 10 for radio airplay, No. 39 for Twitter mentions) to debut at the top and launches at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100. Still, the rising Johnny’s boy band has sold over half a million CDs in its first week for three singles in a row — its debut single “UBU-LOVE” sold 632,655 copies and the follow-up “The Answer/Sachiare” sold 534,004 copies — showcasing the seven-member group’s rising popularity.

Last week’s No. 1 song, King & Prince’s “Tsukiyomi,” falls to No. 7, but continues to perform well in various metrics, coming in a No. 1 for video, No. 2 for look-ups and Twitter, and No. 4 for sales. In particular, the track has been coasting along in the top 5 in video since its debut on the metric, moving 1-5-5-4-3-1 and logging its highest weekly view count this week at 3,957,470 views.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Nov. 14 to 20, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.