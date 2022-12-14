Official HIGE DANdism Stays at No. 1,  Nogizaka46 Debuts at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, logging its sixth week atop the chart dated Dec. 14 after returning there last week.

“Subtitle” extends its streaming record to eight consecutive weeks at No. 1 (from 18,006,563 to 18,087,047 weekly streams) and five weeks at No. 1 for downloads (from 15,611 to 19,176 units), while rising 3-2 for video (from 2,696,956 to 2,751,338 views), 6-4 for radio airplay and 8-6 for karaoke.

Nogizaka46’s “Koko niwa nai mono” debuts at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100. The girl group’s 31st single is also the last for graduating member Asuka Saito, featured in the center of the choreography. The CD launched with 830,384 copies sold in its first week, up by about 110,000 copies from the group’s previous single, which sold 720,302 copies in its first week. The track was fueled by sales and downloads (No. 4), but came in at No. 8 for radio, No. 87 for streaming, and No. 97 for video — not enough to overturn the difference between “Subtitle,” which scored high in all metrics in a well-balanced way.

The CDs of King & Prince’s former No. 1 single “Tsukiyomi” are still selling well each week, with 81,053 copies moving this week and coming in at No. 2 for sales. The total has now surpassed the 900,000 mark, reaching 919,358 copies. The track also continues to perform well in video, increasing slightly from 3,363,622 to 3,367,885 views, and holds at No. 1 for the metric to log its fourth week at the top. “Tsukiyomi” slips a notch to No. 4 on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

The hit Netflix series First Love starring Hikari Mitsushima and Takeru Sato has propelled Hikaru Utada’s “First Love” to No. 7 on the Japan Hot 100 with 6,801,720 streams (No. 6 for the metric). Meanwhile, 10-FEET’s “Dai Zero Kan,” the ending theme for the animated movie The First Slam Dunk, jumps to No. 2 for downloads with 15,209 units and soars 50-9 on the Japan Hot 100. Both songs will probably maintain their popularity thanks to the drama series and movie they accompany, and are expected to move up the ranks in the coming weeks.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, YouTube and GYAO! video views and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Dec. 5 to 11, see here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.