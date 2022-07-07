Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Mixed Nuts’ Returns to No. 1, TWICE’s Nayeon Scores First Solo Hit on Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Mixed Nuts” returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated July 6, changing places with last week’s No. 1 song, SEKAI NO OWARI’s “Habit,” which slips to No. 2.

After releasing the CD version of the track during the previous chart week, “Mixed Nuts” broke its own record for highest points with the physical metrics of the chart’s methodology added to the total at 11 weeks on the Japan Hot 100. This week, it comes in at No. 1 for streaming, No. 2 for downloads, No. 2 for look-ups, No. 4 for karaoke, No. 6 for video views, and No. 10 for radio airplay. While sales are down from last week (No. 19), the SPYxFAMILY theme continues to excel and logs its second week at No. 1 after it first ruled the chart dated May 18.

SEKAI NO OWARI’s “Habit” continues to perform well in the digital metrics, holding at No. 1 for video and coming in at No. 2 for streaming and No. 4 for downloads. While the track came out on top last week by about 100 points against “Mixed Nuts,” this week it falls short by about 170 points to come in at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100.

J-pop girl group Camellia Factory’s new single “Adrenaline Dame” (pronounced “da meh”) launches at No. 3, selling 94,726 copies and also coming in at No. 10 for downloads.

Soaring 51-5 to break into the top 10 this week is Nayeon’s “POP!” Nayeon is the first member from the multinational girl group TWICE to release a solo project — a mini-album called IM NAYEON that dropped June 24 — and “POP” is the lead single from the set. During its first full tracking week, the song came in at No. 5 for streaming with 5,807,138 weekly streams, while also ranking at No. 26 for downloads and No. 29 for Twitter mentions. Dance challenges have boosted the song’s popularity in video, where it comes in at No. 2.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from June 27 to July 3, here.