Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Mixed Nuts’ Logs Third Week Atop Japan Hot 100

Official HIGE DANdism’s “Mixed Nuts” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated July 13, logging its third week at the top of the tally.

On the chart tracking the week from July 4 to 10, the SPYxFAMILY opener is powered by streaming, downloads, and video views. The track continues its reign over streaming and downloads, with the former increasing slightly from 9,371,493 to 9,452,499 weekly streams to extend its record to 11 weeks at No. 1 for the

metric, while the latter decreasing slightly from 11,066 to 10,259 units but extending its record to 4 weeks, respectively. The single is at No. 4 for video, with

figures increasing from 1,614,634 to 1,641,850 views.

SEKAI NO OWARI’s “Habit” also stays at No. 2 on the Japan Hot 100 fueled by the same metrics, though it appears to be slightly losing steam. It continues to hold at No. 2 for streaming for the fifth week (from 9,157,791 to 8,541,187 streams), No. 1 for video for the seventh consecutive week (from 3,330,961 to 3,087,945 views), and is at No. 4 for downloads (from 7,934 to 6,525 units).

Kanjani Eight’s new single “Kassai” debuts at No. 3 this week, ruling physical sales with 153,672 CDs sold. The veteran Johnny’s group also topped look-ups and came in at No. 25 for Twitter mentions, performing well in the two physical metrics of the chart’s methodology but falling short of the two top songs this week in terms of total points. “Kassai” launched with around 50,000 less copies than the five-member boy band’s previous single “Hitori Ni Shinai Yo,” which sold 202,025 copies in its first week.

Meanwhile, wacci’s “Koi daro” shoots up 38-7 on the latest chart. This number was featured in the recent Fuji TV drama series Yangotonaki Ichizoku, which ended its run on June 30. A new video featuring a performance by actor/singer-songwriter Kohei Matsushita — who played one of the central characters on the popular show — was released on YouTube the same day and created a buzz. As a result, the song soared 73-8 for streaming with 6,520,503 views, up 250% from the previous week, and 22-3 for video with 2,004,941 views, up 270%.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-

ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from July 4 to 10, here.