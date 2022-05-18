Official HIGE DANdism’s ‘Mixed Nuts’ Rises to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

After holding at No. 2 for three consecutive weeks, Official HIGE DANdism’s “Mixed Nuts” rises to take the No. 1 spot on this week’s Japan Hot 100, dated May 18.

The opener for the animated series SPYxFAMILY is at No. 1 for streaming for the fourth straight week (from 9,145,511 to 9,521,583 weekly streams). In other metrics, the song slips to No. 2 for downloads (from 19,062 to 15,946 units) and rises to No. 5 for video views (from 1,383,391 to 1,514,729 views). Powered by these three metrics, “Mixed Nuts” hits No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100 five weeks after debuting on the chart.

Kenshi Yonezu bows at No. 2 with “M87,” the theme of Shin Ultraman, the reimagined new Ultraman movie by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi (the creators of Shin Godzilla). The track dropped digitally on May 13 to coincide with the movie’s release in theaters, and hit No. 1 for downloads with only three days to count towards the chart week. The dramatic anthem also performed well in Twitter mentions (No. 4) and video (No. 9), and is off to a strong start in synergy with the movie it accompanies.

Angerme’s “Ai, Mashou,” the girl group’s first new single after the addition of a new member, launched with 84,442 CDs to debut at No. 1 for sales this week. While the lead track off the Hello! Project group’s new CD single sold more copies than its previous release, it debuts at No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100, coming in at No. 10 for downloads and No. 12 for look-ups, which counts the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer.

One notable chart development this week is a song from 2016 by the pop-rap group Ketsumeishi called “Tomoyo – Kono saki mo zutto” that catapulted back into the Japan Hot 100 for the first time in five years (No. 39). The video for the song about a lasting friendship stars the famous Japanese comedy trio Dachou Club, and one of its members, Ryuhei Ueshima, suddenly died last week at age 61. Video views for the track are at No. 1 this week with 1,905,101 weekly views, reflecting the shock and sadness of fans reacting to the news of the beloved veteran slapstick comedian’s death.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from May 9 to 15, here.