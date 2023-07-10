Nothing But Thieves Nab U.K. Chart Crown With ‘Dead Club City’

Nothing But Thieves swipe the U.K. chart title for the first time as Dead Club City bows at No. 1.

Formed in Essex, England, the five-piece indie-rock band enjoyed top 10 appearances with each of their previous three albums: 2015’s self-titled debut (peaking at No. 7), 2017’s Broken Machine (No. 2) and 2020’s Moral Panic (No. 3).

“How’s this happened then?!,” reads a message on the band’s socials. “It’s a synth based concept record with too many guitar solos. This is all to say that despite our best efforts of self sabotage, it’s only gone and got Number 1. It can still happen.”

Completing the podium on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, published July 7, is Elton John’s hits collection Diamonds (Universal/UMC), which holds at No. 2 as the pop veteran winds-up his record-setting final tour; and the Weeknd’s The Highlights (Republic Records/XO), up 6-3.

Further down the list, London singer and songwriter Olivia Dean blasts to No. 4 with Messy, her full-length debut LP.

Also arriving in the top 10 is Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape, new at No. 7. That’s the second top 10 for the U.S. rapper, singer and songwriter, after 2020’s Eternal Atake peaked at No. 3. Lil Uzi Vert also impacted the U.K. chart with 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2 (No. 14), and Pluto x Baby Pluto (No. 39), his 2020 collaborative release with Future.

Meanwhile, Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten bags a debut solo top 10 appearance with Chaos For The Fly (Partisan). The best-seller this week on wax, Chaos For The Fly takes off at No. 10.

Olivia Rodrigo is back with “Vampire,” and her fans can’t get enough of the U.S. pop star. Rodrigo’s chart-topping debut album from 2021, Sour (Geffen), blasts 32-16 in its 110th week on the tally.

Finally, Madonna enjoys a “get well soon” message from her U.K. fans as Finally Enough Love (Rhino) rises on the chart. The Queen of Pop’s 2022 hits collection reenters the chart at No. 27 following the release of six-LP “Rainbow Edition” boxset.

The American pop legend recently spent several days in the ICU after she developed a serious bacterial infection, a development that pressed pause on her massive, career-spanning Celebration tour. Finally Enough Love originally peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. following its release in 2022.