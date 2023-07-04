Nothing But Thieves Lead Midweek U.K. Chart With ‘Dead Club City’

Nothing But Thieves are about to steal the U.K. chart title.

The five-piece indie rock band from Essex, England leads the midweek chart with Dead Club City, their fourth LP.

Whatever happens between now and when the chart is published this Friday, July 7, Dead Club City should give the act their fourth consecutive top 10 appearance, following 2015’s self-titled debut (peaking at No. 7), 2017’s Broken Machine (No. 2) and 2020’s Moral Panic (No. 3).

Coming in at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update is Grian Chatten’s debut solo album Chaos For The Fly (via Partisan). As frontman of Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C., Chatten has enjoyed top 10s with each of their three albums: 2019’s Dogrel (No. 9), 2020’s A Hero’s Death (No. 2) and a chart title for 2022’s Skinty Fia.

Closing out the top three on the midweek tally Elton John’s Diamonds (Mercury/UMC). The Rocket Man’s career retrospective is at No. 3, and still flying after his spectacular finale at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Close behind at No. 4 on the chart blast is Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape. If it holds its position, it’ll give the U.S. rapper his second U.K. top 5, following 2020’s Eternal Atake, which peaked at No. 3.

Also poised for a top 10 debut is British alt-pop newcomer Olivia Dean with Messy. It’s new at No. 8 on the midweek tally, and could earn the artist her first U.K. top 10.

Following news of her health problems, Madonna’s latest hits collection, Finally Enough Love (Rhino), is set to reenter the top 10, roaring 96-9 on the chart update. The Queen of Pop reportedly spent several days in the ICU after she developed a serious bacterial infection on June 24. Though she’s said to be on the mend, Madonna’s massive, career-spanning Celebration tour has been put on pause for the time being. Finally Enough Love originally peaked at No. 3 in the U.K. following its release in 2022.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday.