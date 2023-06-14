Norman Greenbaum’s ‘Spirit in the Sky’ Leads Top TV Songs Chart After ‘Maisel’ Synch

After being heard in the final season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Norman Greenbaum’s “Spirit in the Sky” rules Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for May 2023.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of May 2023.

“Spirit in the Sky” appeared in the sixth episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fifth and final season; the episode aired May 5.

In May 2023, the song earned 9.5 million on-demand official U.S. streams and 9,000 downloads, according to Luminate.

Originally released in 1969, “Spirit in the Sky” is Greenbaum’s sole top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching No. 3 in April 1970.

It’s one of two songs from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to appear on the May 2023 Top TV Songs survey. Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” joins at No. 9 after its synch in the season’s seventh episode (May 12), accumulating 7.1 million streams and 1,000 downloads that month.

The top non-The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel entry, meanwhile, belongs to the newly debuted Netflix series XO, Kitty, thanks to Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” which enters at No. 2.

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” was heard in the new show’s (a spinoff to the To All the Boys film series) third episode, premiered alongside the rest of the freshman season on May 18. It earned 24.8 million streams and 3,000 downloads in May 2023.

Music heard in The Company You Keep, Yellowjackets, The Power, Selling Sunset and Will Trent also make the latest survey. See the full top 10 below.

