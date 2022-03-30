Nogizaka46 Soars to No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 With ‘Actually…’

Nogizaka46 rockets to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 with “Actually…,” the popular girl group’s 29th single. On the chart dated Mar. 30, the track sold 561,071 copies in its first week to rule physical sales and look-ups, taking the top spot powered by these two physical metrics of the chart’s methodology.

The single also came in at No. 12 for downloads, No. 8 for Twitter mentions, No. 11 for video views, and No. 43 for radio airplay. Figure-wise, sales are down by about 97,000 copies from the girl group’s previous CD single, “Kimi ni shikarareta,” which launched with 658,176 copies in its first week.

Mr.Children’s “Eien,” the theme of the Netflix movie “Love Like the Falling Petals,” bows at No. 8 on the Japan Hot 100, coming in at No. 1 for downloads (31,010 units), No. 19 for Twitter and No. 25 for radio. The four-man pop-rock band is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and has already announced several projects to accompany its milestone: a nationwide dome and stadium trek starting in April, two greatest-hits albums due in May, and another movie theme, “Ikiro,” to be featured in the Kingdom movie sequel set to open in Japanese theaters in July.

Fujii Kaze’s song “Matsuri” debuts at No. 10 on this week’s chart. The track is off his second album LOVE ALL SERVE ALL, which topped the Billboard Japan Hot Albums tally after dominating sales, look-ups and downloads this week.

“Matsuri” ruled radio this week and also came in at No. 13 for downloads, No. 33 for streaming, No. 21 for Twitter, and No. 5 for video. This result reflects the high expectations for the breakout singer-songwriter’s new studio album, and the tracks off this much-awaited set will likely grace the upper ranks of the Japan Hot 100 in the coming weeks.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Mar. 21 to 27, here.