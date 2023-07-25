Hot 100 First-Timers: NoCap Scores First Appearance With Rylo Rodriguez Team-Up ‘Thang for You’

NoCap scores his first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated July 29), thanks to his featured credit on Rylo Rodriguez’s “Thang for You.”

Released June 23 via Glass Window Entertainment, the song debuts at No. 96 with 6 million official U.S. streams and 209,000 radio audience impressions in the July 14-20 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track also rises 20-17 on Hot Rap Songs and 27-25 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

NoCap (real name Kobe Vidal Crawford Jr.), who, like Rodriguez, hails from Mobile, Ala., first appeared on a Billboard chart in June 2019, when his album The Backend Child debuted and peaked at No. 170 on the Billboard 200. Since then, he’s charted three additional albums on the list: The Hood Dictionary (No. 90 peak in 2019), Steel Human (No. 31, 2020) and his first top 10, Mr. Crawford (No. 8, 2022).

Mr. Crawford, his debut full-length, also reached No. 3 on Top Rap Albums and No. 4 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Though this is NoCap’s first appearance on the Hot 100, he came close to debuting twice before. YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Outta Here Safe” featuring Quando Rondo and NoCap reached No. 23 on the Hot 100’s Bubbling Under chart in 2019, and “Vaccine” climbed to No. 2 in 2021.

As for Rodriguez, “Thang for You” marks his third Hot 100 entry. He debuted with “5500 Degrees” (by EST Gee featuring Lil Baby, 42 Dugg and Rodriguez) in 2021 and followed that up with “Cost To Be Alive,” also with Lil Baby, in 2022.

NoCap and Rodriguez are longtime musical collaborators. They released their album RogerVille in 2019 – both rappers are credited on all 10 of the set’s songs – and have teamed for a variety of tracks since.

NoCap has worked with other notable names in hip-hop, including Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert and Polo G.

In a 2022 interview with Billboard, NoCap explained his Southern rap sound and ascending with Rodriquez. “Like three years ago, we was in the studio – me, Rylo and [Al] Geno – and we knew they were gonna try to run off with this sound,” he said. “At the time, we ain’t have the fame, we ain’t have the money. We were really just blowing up off our work. I ain’t trying to be cocky or nothing. But to be honest, people wasn’t doing that around that time. I most definitely feel like we got it hot. It’s the new sound now. But it’s a blessing to hear young artists coming up trying to sound like me. I don’t look at it like they biting or nothing, I look at it like a blessing. I’m the new sound, I’m the new wave – so that’s what everybody gonna do.”

NoCap’s Bird Nest Tour, in support of his 2022 EP The Main Bird, is slated to kick off this fall.