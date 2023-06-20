Hot 100 First-Timers: Noah Kahan Debuts With ‘Dial Drunk,’ Tops Rock Charts

Noah Kahan is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist, as his new track “Dial Drunk” debuts at No. 43, the highest debut on the chart this week.

“Dial Drunk,” released June 9 via Mercury/Republic Records, debuts on the latest chart dated June 24 with 9.5 million U.S. streams, 583,000 radio airplay audience impressions and 1,000 downloads sold in the June 9-15 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song appears on the new expanded edition of Kahan’s third LP Stick Season, first released in October. The new version, released June 9 and amended to Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever), contains six additional songs, plus an extended version of the set’s original “The View Between Villages,” on top of the original’s 14 tracks.

Thanks to the re-release, the album (with all versions combined into one listing for charting and tracking purposes) vaults from No. 100 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 (in its 29th total week on the chart) with 71,000 equivalent album units earned. Stick becomes Kahan’s first top 10 on the all-genre chart, while also hitting No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts for the first time.

Kahan, 26, has maintained a familiar presence on Billboard’s charts since 2018; he logged his first chart appearance on Jan. 27, 2018, when his EP Hurt Somebody debuted at No. 22 on Heatseekers Albums. The same week, the EP’s title track with Julia Michaels debuted at its No. 24 high on Hot Rock Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. Three months later, it entered Adult Pop Airplay, peaking at No. 35 that May.

Kahan has landed six songs on Adult Alternative Airplay: “False Confidence” (No. 8 peak in 2019), “Mess” (No. 26, 2019), “Cynic” (No. 30, 2019), “Stick Season” (No. 2, 2022), “Homesick” (No. 7, 2023) and “We’re All Gonna Die,” with Joy Oladokun (at a new No. 17 high on the latest chart).

Before this week, Kahan had charted seven songs on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, with “Stick Season” reaching his career-high peak of No. 12 in November. This week, he nearly triples that tota, landing a whopping 18 songs on the chart — including five in the top 10, with “Stick Season” at a new No. 8 best. Here’s a recap (all of which are debuts, except where noted):

Rank, Title

No. 3, “Dial Drunk”

No. 7, “You’re Gonna Go Far”

No. 8, “Stick Season” (re-entry)

No. 9, “Call Your Mom”

No. 10, “The View Between Villages”

No. 11, “No Complaints”

No. 16, “Paul Revere”

No. 19, “Your Needs, My Needs”

No. 20, “Northern Attitude” (re-entry)

No. 23, “All My Love” (up from No. 47)

No. 28, “Homesick” (up from No. 45)

No. 31, “She Calls Me Back”

No. 32, “Orange Juice” (re-entry)

No. 35, “Growing Sideways” (re-entry)

No. 36, “Everywhere, Everything”

No. 38, “New Perspective”

No. 45, “Come Over”

No. 48, “Strawberry Wine”

(His one other song to have hit the chart that doesn’t re-enter this week is “Hurt Somebody,” which reached No. 24 in 2018.)

In the 14-year history of the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, Kahan is just the fifth act to chart at least 18 songs in a single week, after David Bowie, Linkin Park, Taylor Swift and Zach Bryan.

As for Kahan’s other Billboard chart appearances, “Need Your Love,” with Gryffin and Seven Lions reached No. 12 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs in 2019, while his debut studio album Busyhead reached No. 57 on Top Album Sales in June 2019.

Kahan is currently on the road on his Stick Season Tour, which runs through September.