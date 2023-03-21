NMIXX’s ‘Young, Dumb, Stupid’ Makes Waves Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart

NMIXX lands at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart for March 25 with new single “Young, Dumb, Stupid.”

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running March 10-16.

“Young” was released March 12 as the first taste of the K-pop six-piece’s debut EP Expergo, released March 20.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Anitta Jao NMIXX See latest videos, charts and news

In addition to its music video, which boasts nearly 30 million global views as of March 20, NMIXX promoted the song with dance practice, performance and reaction videos uploaded to its YouTube channel throughout the week.

It’s NMIXX’s second time on the weekly chart, following “O.O,” which peaked at No. 19 in March 2022.

NMIXX reigns over Jao and Anitta’s collaboration “Pilantra,” which debuts at No. 2. Released March 13, the song was also teased in a trailer at the beginning of the tracking week on March 10.

“All of the Girls You Loved Before,” a Taylor Swift outtake from the sessions for her 2019 album Lover, bows at No. 3 after its official release (premiered March 17, the song was discussed online beforehand during the March 10-16 tracking period), and Jimin’s “Set Me Free Pt. 2” and Lana Del Rey’s “The Grants” round out the top five.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.