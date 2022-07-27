NiziU’s ‘CLAP CLAP’ Hits No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

NiziU’s “CLAP CLAP” rises 10-1 on this this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, ruling the chart dated July 27.

The nine-member girl group’s third single sold 149,347 copies in its first week to rule sales, while coming in at No. 2 for video views, No. 10 for downloads, No. 13 for Twitter mentions, No. 17 for radio airplay, No. 33 for streaming, and No. 57 for look-ups. The track secured the top spot on the Japan Hot 100 fueled by sales (though figures have halved from the group’s previous release that launched with 347,432 copies), plus streaming (from 2,812,351 views last week to 2,862,988 this week) and video (from 3,027,385 to 2,868,331 views) that have remained relatively unchanged from the week before.

Singer-songwriter Tani Yuuki’s long-running hit “W/X/Y” returns to No. 1 for streaming this week with 8,776,618 streams, coming out on top over Official HIGE DANdism’s “Mixed Nuts” (8,609,262, No. 2) and SEKAI NO OWARI’s “Habit” (8,357,760, No. 3). These three songs are racing against each other, ahead by about 2 million streams each from the song at No. 4 for the metric.

Gen Hoshino’s theme song for the Japanese movie Ghostbook called “I Wanna Be Your Ghost (feat. Ghosts)” debuts at No. 6 on the Japan Hot 100 this week, ruling downloads with 12,463 units and also radio. In other metrics, the track comes in at No. 17 for Twitter, No. 21 for video, and No. 64 for streaming. King Gnu’s “Ame sansan” — the No. 1 song for downloads last week — doubled its streams to jump 59-12 for the metric, rising 13-8 on the Japan Hot 100 to break into the top 10. Whether Hoshino’s new number can similarly increase streaming in the future is the key to the song becoming a long-running hit.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

