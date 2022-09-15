Nicky Youre Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 Songwriters Chart, Thanks to ‘Sunroof’

Nicky Youre rules Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated Sept. 17), becoming the top songwriter in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his breakthrough single “Sunroof,” with dazy.

The song rises to a new No. 4 high on the Billboard Hot 100, with 66.7 million radio airplay audience impressions, 10 million official streams and 3,000 downloads sold in the U.S. in the Sept. 2-8 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Nicky Youre (real name: Nickolas Ure) succeeds Kate Bush atop Hot 100 Songwriters. Bush led for eight nonconsecutive weeks thanks to her revived No. 3 Hot 100 hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).”

“Sunroof” is the first chart hit for Nicky Youre. Outside of the Hot 100, it has spent four weeks at No. 1 on Adult Pop Airplay and three atop Pop Airplay.

On the latest Hot 100 Producers chart, MAG (real name: Marco Borrero) spends a 12th week at No. 1, thanks to his work on Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti. He sports five production credits on the Hot 100, all on songs on Bad Bunny’s latest LP, led by “Me Porto Bonito,” with Chencho Corleone, at No. 12.

Dating to the Hot 100 Producers chart’s launch in June 2019, only four acts have spent more time at No. 1: Dan Nigro (27 weeks), Louis Bell (18) and Greg Kurstin and Joey Moi (14 each).

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.