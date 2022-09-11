Nicki Minaj Is Queen of Australia’s Singles Chart

Nicki Minaj is the queen of Australia’s singles chart, while Yungblud cuts his first national chart crown with his self-titled third studio LP.

Yungblud (via Interscope/Universal) blasts to No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, the followup to the British alternative rock star’s 2020 sophomore effort Weird, which peaked at No. 6.

Yungblud does enough to deny Megadeth a week in the spotlight, as the U.S. thrash metal legends’ 16th studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead (USM/Universal) arrives at No. 2.

Also new to the ARIA Chart this week is The Butterfly Effect, which spreads its wings for a No. 4 debut with IV (Ditto Music), the homegrown indie act’s long-awaited fourth studio album. IV is the band’s first new album drop in over 14 years, since 2008’s The Final Conversation of Kings.

The Brisbane-formed alternative metal outfit will hit the road in late September and October, for their first national tour since 2019.

Meanwhile, Tasmanian cult MC Wombat just misses out on a top 10 berth with his debut LP What Death Tastes Like (ADA/Warner), new at No. 12, while Sydney rockers Dear Seattle crack the top 40 with Someday (Domestic La La/Orchard), new at No. 31.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart for the week of Sept. 12, 2022, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (via Universal) climbs 2-1 for its first week at the summit. It took “Super Freaky Girl” one month to complete its coronation, as OneRepublic’s Top Gun: Maverick hit “I Ain’t Worried” (up 4-2 via Interscope/Universal) and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (up 19-3 via Warner) climb to new chart peaks.