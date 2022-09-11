×
Nicki Minaj Is Queen of Australia’s Singles Chart

Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" (Universal) climbs 2-1 for its first week at the summit.

Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl" Courtesy Photo

Nicki Minaj is the queen of Australia’s singles chart, while Yungblud cuts his first national chart crown with his self-titled third studio LP.

Yungblud (via Interscope/Universal) blasts to No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, the followup to the British alternative rock star’s 2020 sophomore effort Weird, which peaked at No. 6.

Yungblud does enough to deny Megadeth a week in the spotlight, as the U.S. thrash metal legends’ 16th studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead (USM/Universal) arrives at No. 2.

Also new to the ARIA Chart this week is The Butterfly Effect, which spreads its wings for a No. 4 debut with IV (Ditto Music), the homegrown indie act’s long-awaited fourth studio album. IV is the band’s first new album drop in over 14 years, since 2008’s The Final Conversation of Kings.

The Brisbane-formed alternative metal outfit will hit the road in late September and October, for their first national tour since 2019.

Meanwhile, Tasmanian cult MC Wombat just misses out on a top 10 berth with his debut LP What Death Tastes Like (ADA/Warner), new at No. 12, while Sydney rockers Dear Seattle crack the top 40 with Someday (Domestic La La/Orchard), new at No. 31.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart for the week of Sept. 12, 2022, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (via Universal) climbs 2-1 for its first week at the summit. It took “Super Freaky Girl” one month to complete its coronation, as OneRepublic’s Top Gun: Maverick hit “I Ain’t Worried” (up 4-2 via Interscope/Universal) and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (up 19-3 via Warner) climb to new chart peaks.

 

