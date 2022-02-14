No ‘Problem’ Here: Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby Rule Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

It was no problem at all for Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s new single to become an instant hit, as the pair’s collaboration, “Do We Have a Problem?” storms in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart dated Feb. 19. The single starts as both the genre’s top-selling song and most-streamed track for the week.

“Problem,” released through Republic Records, debuts with 24.4 million U.S. streams in the week ending Feb. 10, according to MRC Data. The sum prompts a No. 1 entrance on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. Likewise, the single begins with 48,000 sales downloads in the same period and opens at No. 1 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales. “Problem” also drew 3.7 million in radio airplay audience in the tracking week.

The hitmaking rap pair could be looking for a second success in as many weeks. After “Problem” dropped on Feb. 6, the two linked up again for the track “Bussin,” which was released Feb. 13 and will see its impact on next week’s charts (dated Feb. 26).

Thanks to “Problem,” Minaj collects her sixth No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Here’s a look at her updated roster:

“Moment 4 Life,” featuring Drake, No. 1 for five weeks, beginning Feb. 26, 2011

“Make Me Proud,” Drake featuring Nicki Minaj, three weeks, Feb. 4, 2012

“Anaconda,” six weeks, Sept. 6, 2014

“Only,” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown, one, Dec. 27, 2014

“Trollz,” with 6ix9ine, June 27, 2020

“Do We Have a Problem?” with Lil Baby, one (to date), Feb. 19, 2022

For Lil Baby, “Problem” becomes his first champ on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. His prior best result was a No. 2 showing on two occasions, and both as a featured turn on Drake tracks. “Wants and Needs” debuted and peaked at the runner-up rank in March 2021, while “Girls Want Girls” duplicated the situation that September. As a lead act, his career high was previously No. 3 for “Drip Too Hard,” his collaboration with Gunna.

Beyond Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, “Problem” kicks off at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Plus, the new champ yields good news for its producer and a co-writer, Anthony “Papa Yerr” Woart, Jr. Thanks to his production work, Papi Yerr hits No. 1 on the Rap Producers chart for the first time.