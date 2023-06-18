Niall Horan’s ‘The Show’ Debuts at No. 1 In U.K.

Niall Horan takes a bow as The Show (via Capitol) starts at No. 1 in the U.K.

The Irishman’s third studio album is his second leader, following 2020’s Heartbreak Weather, and third-successive top 3 effort, after his debut solo album release, 2017’s Flicker, peaked at No. 3.

The Show had led the midweek all-genres chart and finishes the week as the best-seller on wax.

According to the Official Charts Company, The Show is the sixth leader by a former member of One Direction, a list that includes Zayn’s Mind of Mine (from 2016), Harry Styles’ eponymously-titled debut (2017) and Harry’s House (2022), Louis Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future (2022) and Horan’s brace.

As a member of 1D, Horan landed four U.K. No. 1 albums and as many leaders on the national singles survey. Horan’s The Show also leads Australia’s ARIA Chart and arrives at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, behind Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time.

Landing at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, published Friday, June 16, is McFly’s Power to Play (BMG). The pop-punk veterans’ seventh studio album is also their seventh top 10.

Completing an all-new top 3 is Manchester-formed, Britpop era band James with Be Opened by the Wonderful (Nothing But Love Music). It’s new at No. 3 for the “Laid” group’s 11th top 10 appearance on the albums tally.

Also new to the top 10 is Christine and the Queens’ Paranoia, Angels, True Love (Because Music), arriving at No. 7. It’s the French alternative pop outfit’s third top 10 slot, following 2016 debut Chaleur humaine (No. 2) and 2018’s Chris (No.3).

Finally, Vermont-born singer and songwriter Noah Kahan earns his first appearance in the top 40 with Stick Season (Island) at No. 17, while London-born singer, songwriter, rapper and producer King Krule (real name: Archy Ivan Marshall) scores his third top 40 album with Space Heavy (XL Recordings), new at No. 18.

