Niall Horan’s ‘Science’ Claims No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Niall Horan’s “Science” paces Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated June 17, ahead of the song’s June 9 premiere as part of the One Direction member’s new album, The Show.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running June 2-8.

“Science,” the ninth track on The Show, had not been heard in full prior to June 9. But the song received pre-release buzz due to a brief teaser of Horan singing the song on social media on June 7.

It’s Horan’s first No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs and his second appearance, following the No. 20 debut of “Heaven” in March. One other song from the album reaches the tally June 17: “Must Be Love” at No. 5.

Horan reigns over SHINee, whose “The Feeling” bows at No. 2. The K-pop boyband’s new single was released June 9, but its music video was first teased June 8.

The rest of the top five includes Slipknot, whose “Adderall” bows at No. 3 after a new EP featuring the song was released June 9 (the song originally premiered as the lead track on Slipknot’s 2022 full-length The End, So Far) and BTS’ “Take Two,” which ranks at No. 4 after starting at No. 1 June 10.

