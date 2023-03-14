NF’s ‘Motto’ Premieres Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart

NF’s “Motto” makes a splash on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart upon release, debuting at No. 1 on the March 18-dated tally.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running March 3-9.

“Motto” is the second taste of NF’s upcoming fifth studio album Hope (April 7), following the title track.

Released March 9 (the final day of the March 18 Billboard charts tracking week), the song nonetheless garnered 1.2 million official U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads toward the latest rankings, according to Luminate, with more chart appearances possible for the song on the March 25-dated surveys.

“Motto” reigns over Poze do Rodo’s “Metflix,” which bows at No. 2. The Brazilian act’s song was initially released in July 2022, but its latest boost is owed to a remix released March 7 that adds L7NNON.

Music from Jay-Z, ONEW and Anuel AA round out the top five.

