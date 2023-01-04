Ñengo Flow Lands His Highest Charting Hit Ever on Hot Latin Songs With Bad Bunny Collab ‘Gato de Noche’

Puerto Rican Ñengo Flow claims his highest charting title on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart thanks to “Gato de Noche,” his second team-up with Bad Bunny. The song, released three days before Christmas, debuts at No. 2 on the Jan. 7-dated list.

“Gato de Noche” arrives in the runner-up slot on the multi-metric ranking thanks to its lofty streaming contribution during the Dec. 23-29 tracking week. The song, which dropped Dec. 22 via Rimas Entertainment, generated 11.4 million official U.S. streams in its first week, according to Luminate. That yields to a No. 2 debut on Latin Streaming Songs.

Sales also contribute to its high start: “Gato” sold 1,000 downloads in the same period. The sum is an 187% increase from the prior week’s totals (which only had one day of sales, Dec. 22), with a 12-3 surge on Latin Digital Song Sales.

Back on Hot Latin Songs (which blends airplay, streams and digital sales), “Gato de Noche” sends “Me Porto Bonito,” another one of Bad Bunny’s tunes, with Chencho Corleone, to No. 3 after its 12-week run at No. 2. (The track previously logged 20 weeks in charge.)

As mentioned, rapper Ñengo Flow outdoes his personal best with “Gato.” His prior highest bow was with “Safaera,” also with Benito, alongside duo Jowell & Randy; the song peaked at No. 4 in April 2020.

Further, “Gato” becomes Bad Bunny’s highest Hot Latin Songs debut through a collaborative effort since “Volví,” with Aventura, also launched at No. 2 in August 2021. Plus, “Gato” earns the highest start on the chart since Bad Bunny’s “Titi Me Preguntó” arrived at No. 2 in May 2022. The latter continues at the helm in its 13th consecutive week.

Elsewhere, Ñengo concurrently scores his best entry on the overall Billboard Hot 100 as “Gato” bows at No. 62.