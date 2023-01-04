×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Ñengo Flow Lands His Highest Charting Hit Ever on Hot Latin Songs With Bad Bunny Collab ‘Gato de Noche’

His second team-up with Benito debuts in the top five.

Ñengo Flow and Bad Bunny, "Gato de Noche"
Ñengo Flow and Bad Bunny, "Gato de Noche" Courtesy Photo

Puerto Rican Ñengo Flow claims his highest charting title on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart thanks to “Gato de Noche,” his second team-up with Bad Bunny. The song, released three days before Christmas, debuts at No. 2 on the Jan. 7-dated list.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Bad Bunny

Nengo Flow

See latest videos, charts and news

“Gato de Noche” arrives in the runner-up slot on the multi-metric ranking thanks to its lofty streaming contribution during the Dec. 23-29 tracking week. The song, which dropped Dec. 22 via Rimas Entertainment, generated 11.4 million official U.S. streams in its first week, according to Luminate. That yields to a No. 2 debut on Latin Streaming Songs.

Related

Charles Kelley

Lady A's Charles Kelley Opens Up About Sobriety Journey: 'It's Amazing What Not Drinking Will Do'

Sales also contribute to its high start: “Gato” sold 1,000 downloads in the same period. The sum is an 187% increase from the prior week’s totals (which only had one day of sales, Dec. 22), with a 12-3 surge on Latin Digital Song Sales.

Back on Hot Latin Songs (which blends airplay, streams and digital sales), “Gato de Noche” sends “Me Porto Bonito,” another one of Bad Bunny’s tunes, with Chencho Corleone, to No. 3 after its 12-week run at No. 2. (The track previously logged 20 weeks in charge.)

As mentioned, rapper Ñengo Flow outdoes his personal best with “Gato.” His prior highest bow was with “Safaera,” also with Benito, alongside duo Jowell & Randy; the song peaked at No. 4 in April 2020.

Further, “Gato” becomes Bad Bunny’s highest Hot Latin Songs debut through a collaborative effort since “Volví,” with Aventura, also launched at No. 2 in August 2021. Plus, “Gato” earns the highest start on the chart since Bad Bunny’s “Titi Me Preguntó” arrived at No. 2 in May 2022. The latter continues at the helm in its 13th consecutive week.

Elsewhere, Ñengo concurrently scores his best entry on the overall Billboard Hot 100 as “Gato” bows at No. 62.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad