NCT DREAM, Harry Styles & Red Velvet Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

BTS‘ “Butter” adds a 16th week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated April 9), powered by Twitter.

Meanwhile, new tracks soar onto the survey by NCT DREAM, Harry Styles and Red Velvet.

“Butter” continues its record run at No. 1 with 4.5 million Twitter mentions (down 5%) in the March 25-31 tracking week, according to Twitter. The group performed the song, which was nominated for best pop duo/group performance, at the Grammy Awards Sunday (April 3). (Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, won in the category.)

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, NCT DREAM’s “Glitch Mode” opens at No. 6, earning the NCT sub-unit its first entry on the chart. The song is from the group’s LP of the same name, which debuts at No. 2 on World Albums – marking the act’s highest-charting title – with 15,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

Harry Styles’ new single “As It Was” arrives at No. 13 on Hot Trending Songs. The tracked generated online buzz dating to March 28, when he announced its April 1 release. The song is the lead single from his third solo LP, Harry’s House, due May 20. “As It Was” earns Styles his third entry on Hot Trending Songs, after “Falling” (No. 11 peak) and “Adore You” (No. 14).

Plus, Red Velvet’s “Feel My Rhythm” debuts on Hot Trending Songs at No. 16. It’s the lead single from the group’s latest EP The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm, which began at No. 8 on the April 2-dated World Albums chart.

