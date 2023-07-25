NCT DREAM Earns First Hot Trending Songs No. 1

Multiple songs from NCT DREAM’s new album ISTJ appear on Billboard’s July 29-dated Hot Trending Songs chart, led by “Blue Wave” at No. 1.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running July 14-20.

“Blue Wave” was released July 17 as part of ISTJ’s premiere; one song from the album, “Broken Melodies,” was released beforehand.

It’s NCT DREAM’s first Hot Trending Songs No. 1, surpassing the No. 2 peak of “Glitch Mode” last year.

In all, nine songs from ISTJ appear on the latest Hot Trending Songs list. “Like We Just Met,” “Pretzel” and “Yogurt Shake” join “Blue Wave” in the top 10 at Nos. 5, 7 and 9, respectively.

Tinashe’s newly released “Talk to Me Nice” bows at No. 2. Released July 21, the song’s premiere was announced on July 17 as the singer’s first taste of new material as a lead artist since the deluxe edition of 333 last year. It precedes the album BB/ANG3L, which does not yet have a release date.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” debuts at No. 3 following the July 14 release of its music video and its ensuing controversy, concurrently starting at No. 2 on the multimetric Billboard Hot 100, as previously reported. And NewJeans’ “Cool With You” premieres at No. 4 after being teased ahead of the release of the group’s EP Get Up, out July 21.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.