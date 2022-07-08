NAYEON Launches at No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart With Debut Effort

NAYEON’s debut solo effort IM NAYEON: 1st Mini Album bows atop Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated July 9) with the largest sales week of 2022 in the U.S. for an album by a woman or female-led act. The set starts with 52,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending June 30, according to Luminate.

NAYEON is the first member of the K-pop girl group TWICE to release a solo album. TWICE is no stranger to the Top Album Sales chart, having notched four charting efforts, including the No. 1 Taste of Love: The 10th Mini Album in 2021.

Also in the top 10 on Top Album Sales: new efforts from Luke Combs, Conan Gray, Coheed and Cambria, Jack Johnson and Porcupine Tree arrive, while Tyler, the Creator and Kanye West surge back into the top 10 following vinyl releases.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units.

For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

CD album sales comprised 98% of IM NAYEON’s total first-week sales, while the remaining sales were in digital album purchases. The seven-track album was not released in any other physical configuration (such as vinyl or cassette tape).

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of IM NAYEON was issued in collectible deluxe packages (17 total, including exclusive editions for Target and Barnes & Noble) each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (such as photocards, post cards and a poster).

Luke Combs’ new album Growin’ Up debuts at No. 2 on Top Album Sales with 28,000 copies sold, while Conan Gray’s latest release, Superache, starts at No. 3 with 27,000. Tyler, the Creator’s former No. 1 Call Me If You Get Lost re-enters the chart at No. 4 with 24,000 (up 8,090%) after the set was released on vinyl to all retailers. Its vinyl LP was previously only sold through his official webstore. Effectively all of the album’s sales for the week were on vinyl, and it also re-enters at No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums chart. In total, Call Me If You Get Lost has sold 76,000 copies on vinyl — all in 2022 — and is the No. 6 best-selling vinyl LP of the year.

BTS’ Proof falls 1-5 in its second week on Top Album Sales, with 16,000 sold (down 69%).

Kanye West’s Donda re-enters at No. 6 with nearly 16,000 sold following the album’s release on vinyl. The four-LP set sold for about $60.

Harry Styles’ former No. 1 Harry’s House dips 2-7 with 15,000 sold (down 32%).

Coheed and Cambria’s latest studio effort Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind bows at No. 8 with nearly 15,000 sold. Jack Johnson’s new Meet the Moonlight enters at No. 9 with 11,000 and Porcupine Tree’s Closure / Continuation starts at No. 10 with 10,000.

In the week ending June 30, there were 1.848 million albums sold in the U.S. (down 12.3% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.445 million (up down 16.3%) and digital albums comprised 403,000 (up 5.6%).

There were 684,000 CD albums sold in the week ending June 30 (down 2.5% week-over-week) and 751,000 million vinyl albums sold (down 26%). Year-to-date CD album sales stand at 16.886 million (down 10.7% compared to the same time frame a year ago) and year-to-date vinyl album sales total 19.402 million (up 1%).

Overall year-to-date album sales total 46.944 million (down 8.4% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 36.543 million (down 4.7%) and digital album sales total 10.401 million (down 19.6%).