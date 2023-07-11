Natanael Cano’s ‘Nata Montana’ Launches in Top 5 on Top Latin Albums Chart

Natanael Cano captures his third top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart as his latest album Nata Montana debuts at No. 5 on the July 15-dated list. The 15-track set concurrently launches at No. 2 on Regional Mexican Albums.

Nata Montana starts with 20,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. after its first tracking week ending July 6, according to Luminate. Cano’s eighth studio effort was released June 30 via Rancho Humilde.

As with most Latin albums these days, streams power Nata Montana’s opening sum. Out of the 20,000 units, 19,000 stem from streaming-equivalent album units. That equals 28 million official on-demand streams of the album’s songs.

An equivalent album unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album (track equivalent album units, TEA), or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album (streaming equivalent album units, SEA).

At only 18 years old, Cano pioneered the era of corridos tumbados — an amalgam of Mexican corridos with trap-permeated sounds within conventional regional Mexican music — with his breakthrough set Corridos Tumbados, which peaked at No. 4 on Top Latin Albums in November 2019.

The now-22-year-old has opened the curtain for his peers Peso Pluma, labelmate Junior H and others, some of whom comprise the all-star crew on Nata Montana –- the album’s name and artwork are references to the 1983 cult film Scarface starring Al Pacino as Tony Montana, with “The World is Yours” phrase as the set’s cornerstone approach.

As mentioned, Nata Montana marks Cano’s third top 10 on Top Latin Albums among eight entries. Prior to Montana, Cano earned his second top 10 through the No. 9 high A Mis 20 in June 2021.

The album was preceded by two songs: “AMG,” with Gabito Basllesteros and Peso Pluma (No. 6-peak in Feb.) and “Pacas de Billetes” (reached No. 37 in May).

Further, as Montana launches, two of its songs arrive on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart: “Más Altas Que Bajadas” at No. 42 and “Mi Bello Ángel” at No. 46.

Beyond its debut on the Latin albums charts, Montana bows at No. 35 on the overall Billboard 200 list. It bests his only other entry there: Corridos Tumbados which debuted and peaked at No. 166 in 2019.