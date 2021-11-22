Naniwa Danshi’s Debut Single ‘UBU-LOVE’ Rules Japan Hot 100

Brand-new Johnny’s boy band Naniwa Danshi’s “UBU-LOVE” sold 632,655 CDs in its first week to blast into the top spot on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Nov. 8 to 14.

The group with seven members hailing from the Osaka area made its major-label debut on Nov. 12. The single hit No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100 fueled mostly by the physical metrics of the chart’s measurement, ruling physical sales and look-ups, while also faring well in other metrics: No. 2 for video views, No. 8 for radio airplay, and No. 20 for Twitter mentions.

Naniwa Danshi is the third Johnny’s group to make its debut since last year, following SixTONES and Snow Man. To compare the first-week figures for these and other recent debuts from the same talent agency, King & Prince’s “Cinderella Girl” (2018) launched with 622,701 copies, and SixTONES’ “Imitation Rain” and Snow Man’s “D.D.” respectively sold 776,836 and 752,236 copies in 2020.

Yuuri’s “Betelgeuse” rises 8-4 this week, overtaking the singer-songwriter’s hit song “Dryflower” (No. 5) after debuting on the Japan Hot 100 last week. “Betelgeuse” hit No. 1 for streaming (increasing from 4,119,857 to 9,096,307 weekly streams) and rose 4-2 for downloads even thought it slipped slightly from 18,088 to 13,558 weekly units. “Dryflower” continues to maintain momentum in streaming (from 6,407,315 to 6,561,984 streams), so whether his new release can equal the long-running popularity of his smash hit single from last year.

BE:FIRST’s “Gifted.” and INI’s “Rocketeer” continue to compete against each other at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, after the former topped the chart last week and the latter followed closely at No. 2. This week, “Gifted.” racked up points in radio, streaming, and video, while “Rocketeer” fared well in sales and streaming, with the difference between the two tracks closing in from last week’s 509 points to 420 points. Incidentally, Yuuri’s “Betelgeuse” is closing in with a difference of only 1,000 points between “Rocketeer,” so how these three tracks play out is something to keep an eye on next week.





The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, dated Nov. 8 to 14, here.