Naniwa Danshi Bows at No. 1, BE:FIRST at No. 3 on Japan Hot 100

J-pop boy band Naniwa Danshi’s “The Answer” blasts in at No.1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated May 4, topping sales with 534,004 CDs sold in its first week.

The lead track off the new Johnny’s group’s second single is the theme of the new NTV drama series The Files of Young Kindaichi, starring member Shunsuke Michieda. The song came in at No. 1 for sales and look-ups, No. 3 for video views, No. 15 for radio airplay, and No. 38 for Twitter mentions, leading this week’s Japan Hot 100 fueled mainly by the physical metrics of the chart’s methodology.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news befirst Naniwa Danshi See latest videos, charts and news

The seven-member band’s debut single “UBU-LOVE” launched with 632,655 CDs sold, also ruling sales and look-ups and coming in at No. 2 for video, No. 8 for radio, and No. 20 for Twitter. “UBU-LOVE” stayed at No. 1 for two consecutive weeks, so how the group’s second single performs next week is something to keep an eye on.

At No. 1 for video this week is BE:FIRST’s “Betrayal Game,” the theme of another NTV drama series currently airing this season called Tantei ga hayasugiru. The track by the audition-born septet’s new track debuts at No. 3 on the Japan Hot 100 after topping video and downloads, while also faring well in streaming (No. 4), Twitter (No. 6), and radio (No. 10).

BE:FIRST’s previous track called “Bye-Good-Bye” (at No. 37 on this week’s chart) debuted at No. 1 after dominating video, downloads, streaming, Twitter, and radio. The boys are set to drop their second CD single containing these two tracks on May 18, and it looks like they’ll stay in the upper ranks of the charts for the foreseeable future.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

The full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Apr. 25 to May 1, is available here.