Myke Towers’ ‘LaLa’ Leaps to No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart

Myke Towers’ “LaLa” surges from No. 13 to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (dated July 22), becoming the Puerto Rican artist’s first leader on the list.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” logs a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, a week after it launched at the summit.

Elsewhere, NewJeans’ “Super Shy” starts at No. 2 on both rankings; Taylor Swift debuts two tracks from her new album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in the Global 200’s top 10; and Gunna’s “Fukumean” ascends to the Global 200’s top tier.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which started in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘LaLa’ Leads Global Excl. U.S.

Myke Towers’ “LaLa” vaults from No. 13 to No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, rocketing 101% to 70.4 million streams outside the U.S. July 7-13.

The profile of the reggaetón-powered Spanish-language song has recently swelled on TikTok, after the track was released in March. The single becomes the Puerto Rican rapper/singer’s first Global Excl. U.S. No. 1, following three top 10s: “Pareja Del Año,” with Sebastián Yatra (No. 9 peak, May 2021); “Bandido,” with Juhn (No. 6, February 2021); and “Caramelo,” with Ozuna and Karol G (No. 10, September 2020).

NewJeans’ “Super Shy” soars onto Global Excl. U.S. at No. 2 with 53.8 million streams and 4,000 sold outside the U.S. The South Korean quintet (comprising members Danielle, Haerin, Hanni, Hyein and Minji) adds its third top 10, as well as its first top 10 debut; “Ditto” and “OMG” hit Nos. 4 and 7, respectively, in January.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” retreats to No. 3 a week after it debuted atop Global Excl. U.S., down 31% to 35.3 million streams and 33% to 2,000 sold outside the U.S.; YOASOBI’s “Idol” drops 2-4, following three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 beginning in June; and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” falls 3-5, after 13 weeks at No. 1 starting in January (as it tied Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the chart’s longest reign).

Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Holds Atop Global 200

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” leads the Billboard Global 200 for a second frame, a week after it opened in the top spot, with 58.7 million streams (down 32%) and 7,000 downloads sold (down 46%) worldwide July 7-13.

As on Global Excl. U.S., NewJeans’ “Super Shy” debuts at No. 2 on the Global 200, as it drew 63 million streams and sold 6,000 worldwide. The act tallies its third Global 200 top 10, after “Ditto” and “OMG” reached Nos. 8 and 10, respectively, in January.

Myke Towers’ “LaLa” blasts 26-3 on the Global 200, up 106% to 77.4 million streams worldwide July 7-13. It marks his first top 10 on the ranking.

Taylor Swift scores three songs in the Global 200’s top 10, as “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” debuts at No. 4 and “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” enters at No. 10, sandwiching “Cruel Summer,” down to No. 5 from its No. 3 high. “I Can See You” begins with 52.9 million streams and 6,000 sold worldwide, while “December” debuts with 38.6 million streams and 3,000 sold globally.

“I Can See You” and “December” are from Swift’s re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which roars in at No. 1 on the U.S.-based Billboard 200 albums chart with the top equivalent album unit and sales totals for any album since Swift’s own Midnights late last year.

Swift ups her count to 17 Global 200 top 10s since the survey originated in September 2020, second only to Drake’s 28.

Plus, Gunna’s “Fukumean” jumps 12-8 on the Global 200, with 40.8 million streams and 1,000 sold worldwide. The rapper posts his third top 10 on the chart, following “Pushin P,” with Future and featuring Young Thug (No. 10, February 2022), and “Lemonade,” with Internet Money and featuring Don Toliver and NAV (No. 4, October 2020).

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts (dated July 22, 2023) will update on Billboard.com Tuesday (July 18). For both charts, the top 100 titles are available to all readers on Billboard.com, while the complete 200-title rankings are visible on Billboard Pro, Billboard’s subscription-based service. For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.