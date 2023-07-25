Myke Towers Returns to Hot Latin Songs Top 10 With ‘Lala’

Myke Towers is back in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as his latest single “Lala” climbs 14-6 on the July 29-dated list, becoming the Puerto Rican’s first top 10 in over two years.

“Lala” dropped March 23 as one of the 23 tracks on Towers’ third studio album La Vida Es Una. The One World International/Warner Latina-released set debuted and peaked at No. 9 high on Top Latin Albums (April 8).

The song’s popularity swelled in late June due to a TikTok challenge consisting of a dance with hand gestures and a tongue movement. As millions of users are riding the “Lala” wave, the song has generated more than 2.5 million videos on the platform since. (Activity on TikTok does not directly contribute to Billboard’s charts.)

After that, “Lala” earned Towers his first No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart last chart week (dated July 22).

On Hot Latin Songs, which blends airplay, streams, and digital sales, “Lala” lands in the top 10 in its third week and becomes Towers’ ninth top 10 and first since “Pareja del Año,” with Sebastián Yatra, peaked at No. 10 in May 2021.

“Lala” takes the week’s Greatest Gainer honors on the multimetric tally with 9.7 million official on-demand streams earned during the July 14-20 tracking week, according to Luminate; that’s a 39% gain from the week prior. The streaming surge yields a No. 36 position on the overall Streaming Songs chart, Towers’ first entry there. Plus, it rises 16-8 on Latin Streaming Songs, his ninth top 10 there.

Sales also contributes to “Lala’s” high chart performance on Hot Latin Songs. It sold a bit over 500 units in the U.S. during the same period and rises 11-6 on Latin Digital Song Sales.

Further, “Lala” holds at its No. 3 high on Billboard Global 200 with 85 million streams, a 10% increase, and backtracks 1-2 on Global Excl. U.S. with an 8% dip in streams, to 76 million.

Beyond his new top 10 on Hot Latin Songs, Towers bests his ranking on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, as “Lala” rallies 90-48 in its second week. Prior to “Lala” hitting the top 50, Towers reached a No. 76 high through “Caramelo,” with Ozuna and Karol G, in 2020.

Karol G’s “S91” Arrives: Towers’ “Lala” is not the only new top 10 on Hot Latin Songs this week as Karol G’s “S91” bows at No. 10. The song logged 8.3 million official on-demand streams after its first full tracking week ending July 20, enough to debut at No. 49 on Streaming Songs and an equal No. 10 start on Latin Streaming Songs.

“S91” also sold a bit over 1,000 downloads in its first week, plenty for a No. 1 start on Latin Digital Song Sales.

With the new top 10 on her Hot Latin Songs career, Karol G adds a 22nd top 10, extending her third-most top 10s sum among women, behind Shakira (34) and Gloria Estefan (23).