Muse Creates U.K. Chart History With ‘Will Of The People’

Muse barrels its way to a seventh U.K. No. 1 with Will Of The People.

The British alternative rock trio got away to a fast start, as Will Of The People (via Warner Records) blasted to the top of the midweek leaderboard, shifting more chart units than the rest of the top 10 combined.

When the weekly chart was published Friday (Sept. 2), Muse was clear at the top, accumulating 51,500 chart units, the Official Charts Company reports.

Along with the title, Muse snags a piece of chart history, as Will Of The People becomes the U.K.’s first-ever leader to incorporate NFT technology, thanks to a limited-edition “Digital Pressing,” a collaboration between Warner Music U.K. and web3 marketplace Serenade.

With seven leaders, Muse joins an elite class of bands which includes The Prodigy and The Killers, and solo artists Cliff Richard, Elton John, Barbara Streisand, George Michael and Paul McCartney.

Will Of The People, Muse’s ninth studio album, also bowed at No. 1 on the Australia’s ARIA chart last week.

Several new titles appear on the latest Official U.K. Albums Chart, including God Did (Epic/We The Best), DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album. It’s new at No. 4 for the U.S.-born producer’s career high chart position, besting the No. 6 peak of his 2019 album Father Of Asahd. God Did is DJ Khaled’s fifth U.K. top 10.

British indie rockers Embrace grab an eighth top 10 spot with How To Be A Person Like Other People (Mo’Betta), new at No. 9. It’s the three-time chart leader’s first studio album release since 2018’s Love Is A Basic Need, which reached No. 5.

The current frame also welcomes new arrivals from punk era legends Blondie (Against The Odds: 1974-1982 at No. 25 via UMC), Californian heavy metal act Machine Head (Of Kingdom and Crown at No. 27 via Nuclear Blast) and Altered Images, whose Mascara Streakz (Cooking Vinyl) drops in at No. 28, for the Scottish new wave act’s first chart appearance in almost 40 years.