Murda Beatz Hits No. 1 on Rap Producers Chart Thanks to Lil Baby Hits

Murda Beatz rules Billboard‘s Rap Producers chart (dated Oct. 29) for the first time, thanks to his production work on three hits by Lil Baby on the latest Hot Rap Songs ranking.

Lil Baby’s “California Breeze,” which Murda Beatz (real name Shane Lindstrom) co-produced with Mars (born Marcel Korkutata), leads the trio of tracks at No. 1, followed by “From Now On,” featuring Future (co-produced with Tay Keith), at No. 16 and “Double Down” at No. 20 (co-produced with Awavy, aka Adrian Nielsen). All three cuts appear on Lil Baby’s LP It’s Only Me, new at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 216,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate.

“California Breeze” earns Murda Beatz his second No. 1 as a producer on Hot Rap Songs, after Drake’s 2018 smash “Nice for What” (co-produced with Blaq N Mild).

Murda Beatz has been one of hip-hop’s go-to producers since 2016. He has produced 25 tracks that have charted on Hot Rap Songs, dating to his first entry, French Montana’s “No Shopping,” featuring Drake (No. 8 peak in 2016). Among others, he’s produced songs for Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and SZA.

On the Billboard Hot 100, Murda Beatz has charted 39 songs as a producer, including five top 10s and one No. 1: “Nice for What,” for eight weeks in 2018. He has also earned one artist billing on the chart, as featured on 6ix9ine’s “FEFE,” also featuring Minaj (No. 3, 2018).

Meanwhile, Lil Baby tallies a 22nd week at No. 1 on the Rap Songwriters chart. Dating to the list’s June 2019 launch, only DaBaby (25 weeks at No. 1) and Drake (24) have spent more time on top. Lil Baby reigns thanks to 17 writing credits on the (25-position) Hot Rap Songs chart.

The weekly Rap Songwriters and Rap Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot Rap Songs chart. As with Billboard’s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Rap Songwriters and Rap Producers charts, in addition to all overall and genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.