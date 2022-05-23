Morgan Wallen’s ‘You Proof’ Debuts at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs Chart

Morgan Wallen banks his record-extending fifth No. 1 debut, and his sixth leader overall, on Billboard‘s airplay-, streaming- and sales-based Hot Country Songs chart, as “You Proof” blasts in atop the May 28-dated list.

The song marks the singer-songwriter’s second No. 1 Hot Country Songs start in as many weeks, following “Thought You Should Know” on the May 21 tally.

“You Proof,” released (on Mercury/Republic/Big Loud Records) May 13 – Wallen’s birthday – also begins in the penthouse on Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales. The song, which Wallen wrote with ERNEST, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome and Keith Smith, and which Handsome and Joey Moi produced, opens with 22.4 official U.S. streams in the week ending May 19, according to Luminate. It enters as Wallen’s ninth No. 1 and sixth entrance atop Country Streaming Songs.

The track sold 23,100 downloads and bows as Wallen’s seventh No. 1 on Country Digital Song Sales, as well as his fourth leader on the all-format Digital Song Sales tally. It’s his sixth and fourth No. 1 debut on the lists, respectively.

As “You Proof” rockets in atop Hot Country Songs, it dethrones Wallen’s “Thought,” which drops to No. 6. On the May 21-dated ranking, “Thought” also arrived replacing a Wallen single, “Wasted on You,” which holds at No. 2 after leading for two nonconsecutive frames.

Only 13 songs have premiered atop Hot Country Songs since the survey’s start as an all-encompassing genre ranking in 1958 – with Wallen boasting five of them. Prior to “You Proof” and “Thought,” his “Don’t Think Jesus” launched atop the April 30 list, after “Wasted,” his current single being promoted to country radio from his 2021 LP Dangerous: The Double Album, began at No. 1 that January, and the set’s “7 Summers” started on top in August 2020. His first Hot Country Songs chart-topper, “Whiskey Glasses,” completed a 30-week trip to No. 1 in May 2019.

(Just one other act has achieved multiple No. 1 Hot Country Songs arrivals: Taylor Swift, with “All Too Well [Taylor’s Version]” last November and “Love Story [Taylor’s Version]” in February 2021.)

Concurrently, “Wasted” pushes 7-5 for a new best on Country Airplay (21.3 million impressions, up 11%).

Wallen’s “You Proof,” “Thought” and “Jesus,” along with Lil Durk’s “Broadway Girls,” featuring Wallen, which entered at No. 1 on Digital Song Sales in January, mark Wallen’s first music released since he was caught on video using a racial slur in February 2021. None are confirmed to be on a Wallen album; he last released Dangerous: The Double Album (in January 2021), which spends a record-extending 59th week at No. 1 on Top Country Albums, up 5% to 55,000 equivalent album units, helped by his May 15 performance of the set’s “Wasted,” as well as “Jesus,” on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.