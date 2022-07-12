Morgan Wallen’s ‘Wasted on You’ Ties for His Longest Reign on Country Airplay Chart

Morgan Wallen performs live during the Daytime Village at the 2019 iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One at the Frank Erwin Center on May 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas.

Morgan Wallen matches his longest command on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as “Wasted on You” leads the list (dated July 16) for a third week. The song ties “Whiskey Glasses,” his second of six No. 1s on the ranking, which ruled for three weeks starting in June 2019. His other No. 1s led for a week each.

“Wasted” drew 28.3 million in audience (up less than 1%) in the week ending July 10, according to Luminate.

Meanwhile, 18 songs have landed their first weeks atop Country Airplay so far in 2022, and “Wasted” marks just the second to dominate for as many as three weeks. It equals the No. 1 run of Jason Aldean’s “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” starting on the chart dated May 28.

“Wasted” is from Wallen’s 30-song Dangerous: The Double Album, which rebounds from No. 2 for a record-extending 64th week at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, with 50,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending July 7.

The set dethrones Luke Combs’ 12-track Growin’ Up, which drops to No. 2 (30,000, down 59%) a week after it arrived as his fourth No. 1.

Concurrently, “Wasted” returns to No. 1 on the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart for an eighth week on top, swapping out with Combs’ “The Kind of Love We Make.” In addition to its airplay, “Wasted” drew 11.4 million official U.S. streams and sold 4,000 downloads in the tracking week.

Additionally, Wallen’s “You Proof,” which topped Hot Country Songs upon its debut in May, rebounds for a fourth week atop Country Streaming Songs (12.2 million, up 13%). It pushes 5-4 on Hot Country Songs and lifts 43-41 for a new high on Country Airplay (1.7 million, up 24%).

Pardi’s ‘Lonely’ in Top 10

Jon Pardi nets his ninth Country Airplay top 10 as “Last Night Lonely” climbs 11-10, up 8% to 15.6 million in audience.

On Hot Country Songs, the track rises 17-14 for a new best. Written by Jimi Bell, Joe Fox and Dylan Marlowe, the song garnered 4.8 million U.S. streams (up 22%) in the tracking week.

“Lonely” is the first single from Pardi’s fourth full-length, Mr. Saturday Night, which he co-produced and is due Sept. 2.

The song follows Pardi’s duet with Lauren Alaina, “Getting Over Him,” which reached No. 29 on Country Airplay in late January. He notched his eighth top 10 with “Tequila Little Time,” which peaked at No. 5 two weeks earlier.

Pardi boasts four Country Airplay No. 1s, having most recently led as featured on Thomas Rhett’s “Beer Can’t Fix” for a week in May 2020.

Fireworks Sales

Lee Greenwood’s signature hit “God Bless the USA” returns to lead Country Digital Song Sales for a second week, as it surges back onto the chart, sparked by the July 4 Independence Day holiday, with a 517% burst to 6,000 downloads sold in the week ending July 7. It first led the list in July 2020 (and reached No. 5 in July 2021).

The anthem, which reached No. 7 on Hot Country Songs upon its original release in 1984, also drew 2.9 million streams, up 491%, in the latest tracking frame.

Coffey Anderson and Drew Jacobs’ “Mr. Red White and Blue” starts at No. 4 on Country Digital Song Sales (4,100). Anderson adds his second top 10, after his original solo recording of the song peaked at No. 3 last September. Jacobs reaches the top 10 in his first appearance on the chart.

Plus, Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)” re-enters Country Digital Song Sales at No. 5 (4,000, up 314%). The song scores a new best placement, after it hit a prior No. 7 high in July 2020. It crowned Hot Country Songs for a week in July 2002, becoming Keith’s ninth of 20 No. 1s.