Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Sets Record On Australia’s Chart

Morgan Wallen’s name is now etched in the ARIA history books as “Last Night” (via Republic/Universal) enters week eight at No. 1.



“Last Night” holds top spot on the latest Australian singles chart, published June 2, making it the longest reigning leader by a male American country singer since the ARIA Charts launched in 1983. It beats by a week Billy Ray Cyrus’ seven-week stint at the top with “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992.



Taylor Swift gets some good karma on the ARIA Charts, following the release of Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) (via Universal), which returns to No. 1. Swifties have been obsessing over the fresh cut of “Karma,” which features Ice Spice and flies 59-2 for a new chart peak, besting its No. 9 high from 2022. It’s one of several album tracks on the rise, including “Snow on The Beach,” which features additional lyrics from Lana Del Rey and reenters at No. 12; while “Hits Different” impacts the chart for the first time at No. 16.



Dua Lipa shuffles into the top 40 with “Dance The Night,” lifted from the Barbie soundtrack. It’s new at No. 22 for her 21st top 50 single in Australia, a streak that dates back to “Be The One,” which reached No. 6 in 2015, ARIA reports.



Also impacting the chart for the first time is “America Has a Problem” by Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar, a remix of a cut from Bey’s chart-topping album from 2022, Renaissance. It’s new at No. 32.



Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, Swift’s Midnights returns to the summit, up 7-1, for its first stint in the penthouse since February of this year. Midnights has now logged 13th non-consecutive weeks at No. 1.



Matchbox Twenty lights up the tally with Where The Light Goes (Atlantic/Warner), their fifth studio album. It’s new at No. 2 for the week’s highest debut. Thanks to Swift, the U.S. group misses out on extending its streak of No. 1s. They’ve landed four thus far, with Yourself Or Someone Like You (1996), Mad Season (2000), career retrospective Exile On Mainstream (2007) and North, their most recent studio album from 2012.



Rockabilly “supergroup” the Barnestormers complete the podium with their self-titled set, new at No. 3 with the debut of their self-titled album (via Mushroom Group’s Bloodlines, distributed by Universal Music Australia). The Barnestormers features Jimmy Barnes on vocals, the Living End’s Chris Cheney on guitar, Stray Cats’ Slim Jim Phantom on drums, producer Kevin “Caveman” Shirley on bass, and Squeeze keyboardist and broadcaster Jools Holland.



Close behind is Sydney indie band Boy & Bear, which bows at No. 4 with their eponymously titled fifth album (through UNFD/Orchard). It’s the fourth top 5 appearance for the ARIA Award winners, a run that includes No. 1s for 2013’s Harlequin Dream and 2015’s Limit Of Love.



Finally, Tina Turner proves she’s still simply the best, as Aussies remember the U.S. R&B legend by returning to her greatest hits. “The Best” (Rhino/Warner), which soundtracked Turner’s campaigns for Australia’s professional rugby league, reenters at No. 29 on the singles survey after peaking at No. 4 in 1989 (a duet with Aussie rocker Jimmy Barnes, which also appeared in a league campaign, hit No. 14 in 1992). Her signature comeback song “What’s Love Got To Do With It” returns at No. 84, while a string of her albums enjoy sales and streaming spikes: All The Best (up 28-17), Private Dancer (reentering at No. 53) Tina! (No. 58). Turner passed away May 24, aged 83.

