Morgan Wallen Has Multiple Firsts on Streaming Songs Chart, Including the No. 1 Song

Morgan Wallen has the first country genre No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart by a solo man, as “Last Night” shoots to the top of the March 18-dated survey.

It’s also just the third country track to reach No. 1 in total since the chart launched in 2013.

“Night” accumulated 47.5 million official U.S. streams in the March 3-9 tracking week, according to Luminate. That’s a 59% boost over the previous frame (30 million Feb. 24-March 2), assisted by the release of Wallen’s new album One Thing at a Time, on which “Night” is featured.

Wallen’s first Streaming Songs No. 1 follows a previous high of No. 3, achieved twice. “Wasted on You” debuted at No. 3 on the Jan. 23, 2021, ranking and “Don’t Think Jesus” did the same on the April 30, 2022, tally, while “Night” itself previously peaked at No. 3 Feb. 18.

“Night” is the third country song in Streaming Songs’ 10-year history to reach No. 1. First was Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” which crowned the Nov. 27, 2021, chart, followed by Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” which scored its first week atop the ranking on Jan. 7.

In all, Wallen boasts 30 entries on the March 18-dated Streaming Songs, most of which come from One Day at a Time. As such, Wallen breaks Drake’s record for the most simultaneous appearances on Streaming Songs in one week. That’s a mark he had held since the July 14, 2018, survey, when 28 songs on which he was either the lead artist or featured ranked upon the release of his album Scorpion.

Most Simultaneous Appearances, Streaming Songs:

30, Morgan Wallen (March 18, 2023)

28, Drake (July 14, 2018)

23, Bad Bunny (May 21, 2022)

22, Kanye West (Sept. 11, 2021)

22, Drake (July 21, 2018)

21, Lil Baby (Oct. 29, 2022)

21, Drake (Sept. 18, 2021)

21, Drake (April 8, 2017)

20, Taylor Swift (Nov. 5, 2022)

20, Drake (May 21, 2016)

Four of those songs reach the top 10, with “Night” followed by “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” which earned 21.4 million streams. And of the 30, 29 are from Time, with the other, “Wasted on You” (No. 44, 13.1 million streams), from Wallen’s previous album, Dangerous: The Double Album.

Concurrently, as previously reported, “Night” reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Time rules the Billboard 200.