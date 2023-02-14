Morgan Wallen Rebounds for Sixth Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart

Morgan Wallen rises from No. 4 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Feb. 18), becoming the top musical act in the U.S. for a sixth total week. He tallied his first five weeks at No. 1 in January-February 2021.

Wallen returns to the top spot thanks to seven charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “Last Night,” which vaults 27-3 after its first full week of tracking, becoming his fifth top 10 song and highest-charting career hit.

Here’s a recap of Wallen’s seven current Hot 100 hits, all of which are on his new album One Thing at a Time, due March 3:

Rank, Title

No. 3, “Last Night”

No. 13, “Thought You Should Know”

No. 18, “You Proof”

No. 38, “I Wrote the Book”

No. 47, “One Thing at a Time”

No. 51, “Everything I Love”

No. 81, “Tennessee Fan”

Also fueling Wallen’s return to No. 1 on the Artist 100 is his prior LP Dangerous: The Double Album, which rises 6-4 on the Billboard 200. The January 2021 release, which sparked his first five weeks atop the Artist 100, spends a 106th week in the Billboard 200’s top 10, tying the West Side Story soundtrack from 1962 for the third-most weeks totaled in the region. They trail only the My Fair Lady original cast recording from 1956 (173 weeks in the top 10) and the Sound of Music soundtrack from 1965 (109).

Wallen extends his record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Artist 100 among primarily country acts. Jason Aldean and Luke Combs follow with three weeks on top apiece. Taylor Swift leads all acts with 63 weeks logged at the summit.

Elsewhere in the Artist 100’s top 10, Shania Twain re-enters at No. 8, as she appears in the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 2 in 2017. Her new album Queen of Me arrives at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 with 38,000 equivalent album units earned, becoming her sixth top 10. Notably, she joins Madonna as the only women with newly-charting Billboard 200 top 10s in the 1990s, 2000s, ’10s and ’20s (Madonna’s streak also includes the ’80s).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.