Morgan Wallen Charts Single-Week Record 36 Songs on Hot 100 – Every Track From ‘One Thing at a Time’

Morgan Wallen rewrites the record for the most songs simultaneously charted on the Billboard Hot 100, as he sends 36 songs onto the survey (dated March 18, 2023) – the entirety of his new album, One Thing at a Time.

Of those 36 songs, 27 are debuts, also a new one-week record.

Released March 3, the set launches as Wallen’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with the largest streaming week ever for a country album, as well as the biggest week by equivalent album units for any album, among all genres, in 2023.

Wallen soars past the previous high set when Drake charted 27 songs on the July 14, 2018-dated Hot 100. Taylor Swift now ranks third with 26 entries on the Nov. 27, 2021-dated chart. As with Wallen, Drake and Swift parlayed big Billboard 200 debuts into their hefty weeks on the Hot 100 in those frames, Drake thanks to Scorpion and Swift by way of Red (Taylor’s Version).

As previously reported, “Last Night” becomes Wallen’s first No. 1 on the Hot 100. He also claims five of the chart’s top 10 – becoming the first core country act to claim half the top 10 in a single week, as well as only the sixth act overall ever to achieve the feat. Three reach the region for the first time: “Thought You Should Know,” up 13-7; “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” new at No. 9; and the set’s title track, which charges 51-10. They join “Last Night” and “You Proof,” Wallen’s former top five hit which rebounds 21-8.

Here’s a recap of Wallen’s historic haul of 36 entries on the latest Hot 100. All are debuts except where noted:

No. 1, “Last Night” (5-1, first week at No. 1)

No. 7, “Thought You Should Know” (13-7, first week in top 10)

No. 8, “You Proof” (21-8, after reaching No. 5 in October)

No. 9, “Thinkin’ Bout Me”

No. 10, “One Thing at a Time” (51-10, first week in top 10)

No. 11, “Ain’t That Some”

No. 14, “Everything I Love” (93-14, new high)

No. 15, “Man Made a Bar” (feat. Eric Church)

No. 18, “I Wrote the Book” (64-18, new high)

No. 27, “’98 Braves”

No. 29, “Devil Don’t Know”

No. 30, “Sunrise”

No. 32, “Born With a Beer in My Hand”

No. 35, “Whiskey Friends”

No. 38, “Tennessee Numbers”

No. 40, “Cowgirls” (feat. ERNEST)

No. 41, “Hope That’s True”

No. 43, “Dying Man”

No. 44, “Keith Whitley”

No. 47, “In the Bible” (feat. HARDY)

No. 48, “Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)”

No. 51, “Me + All Your Reasons”

No. 52, “I Deserve a Drink”

No. 53, “F150-50”

No. 54, “Tennessee Fan” (re-entry, after reaching No. 49 in December)

No. 56, “Single Than She Was”

No. 59, “Wine Into Water”

No. 61, “Days That End in Why” (re-entry, after reaching No. 57 in December)

No. 63, “180 (Lifestyle)”

No. 65, “Last Drive Down Main”

No. 69, “Good Girl Gone Missin’ ”

No. 71, “Me to Me”

No. 72, “Money On Me”

No. 75, “Had It”

No. 76, “Outlook”

No. 77, “Don’t Think Jesus” (re-entry, after debuting at its No. 7 high last April)

With 27 debuts, Wallen ups his career count of Hot 100 hits from 35 to 62. He first reached the chart nearly five years ago, on the list dated April 7, 2018, with “Up Down,” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Additionally, Wallen has charted the most songs on the Hot 100 so far in 2023, vaulting from nine to 38 entries in that span, more than double the sum of runner-up SZA, with 16. Karol G ranks third with 11.

Among Wallen’s 36 songs on the new Hot 100, “’98 Braves” shouts out Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves. Speaking of records, the 1998 team won 106 regular-season games, a single-season best over the franchise’s century-and-a-half history, including its eras as the Milwaukee and Boston Braves. It didn’t, however, win the World Series that year. Sings Morgan in the bittersweet song, “Just like that season, girl, you and me didn’t end with a ring on a hand.”

Plus, “Keith Whitley” brings the late country star’s name to the Hot 100. Whitley logged 19 entries on the Hot Country Songs chart in 1984-95, including five No. 1s, all tallied consecutively in 1988-90, among 10 top 10s. The song begins with the lyrics, “I’m no stranger to the rain” – the title of Whitley’s third Hot Country Songs No. 1, in 1989. Whitley is also referenced in Wallen’s “Whiskey Friends.”