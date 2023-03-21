Morgan Wallen Charts Second-Most Songs Ever in a Week on Hot 100 After Rewriting Record

A week after Morgan Wallen broke the record for the most songs simultaneously charted on the Billboard Hot 100 – 36, on the survey dated March 18, marking the entirety of his new album, One Thing At a Time – he tallies 28 on the March 25 chart, the second-most ever in a single week.

Released March 3, the set launched as Wallen’s second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with the biggest week by equivalent album units for any album, among all genres, in 2023: 501,000 (through March 9), according to Luminate.

In its second week (March 10-16), the collection earned 259,000 units, down 48%, sparking its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Wallen now boasts the two top weeks in terms of the most songs charted on the Hot 100 simultaneously. Below Wallen’s hauls of 36 and 28 entries, Drake totaled 27 on the July 14, 2018-dated chart and Taylor Swift logged 26 on the Nov. 27, 2021-dated list. As with Wallen a week earlier, Drake and Swift translated big Billboard 200 debuts into their hefty weeks on the Hot 100 in those frames: Drake thanks to Scorpion and Swift via Red (Taylor’s Version).

Here’s a recap of Wallen’s 28 tracks on the latest Hot 100, again, all from One Thing at a Time. “Last Night” repeats as his highest charting, a week after it became his first No. 1.