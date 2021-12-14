Morgan Wallen Returns to Hot Country Songs Top 10 With ‘Sand in My Boots’

Morgan Wallen, the No. 1 act on Billboard‘s 2021 Top Country Artists chart, returns to the top 10 of the weekly Hot Country Songs survey, as “Sand in My Boots” rises from No. 11 to No. 8 on the list dated Dec. 18.

The song ascends with 6.3 million streams (up 12%) and 2,400 downloads sold (up 19%), according to MRC Data. On Country Airplay, it pushes 12-11 for a new high, up 6% to 15.2 million impressions.

The track ranks in the Hot Country Songs top 10 for the first time since Feb. 20, when it placed at its No. 5 best; Wallen last appeared in the bracket on the March 6 chart, with his former No. 1 “Wasted on You.” On Feb. 2, a video emerged revealing Wallen using a racial slur. He subsequently issued an apology, although his music was removed from many high-profile playlists on streaming services and by multiple radio groups. His latest single entered Country Airplay in July.

The song’s parent set, Dangerous: The Double Album, reigns as the top title on the 2021 year-end all-genre Billboard 200 Albums recap.

ANOTHER UPGRADE: Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like” rebounds to No. 1 on Hot Country Songs, banking its 19th week in the penthouse.

Buzz for Walker’s ode to Applebee’s date nights, which sparked a commercial synch with the chain, grew early thanks to TikTok, where Hayes, whose following on the platform has surged to over 2 million, has posted multiple clips dancing to the song with his six children and others.

“Fancy Like” takes back the reins atop Hot Country Songs with 21.6 million in all-format radio audience, aided by pop and adult crossover play; 10.6 million U.S. streams; and 6,800 sold.

The track has led Country Digital Song Sales for 21 weeks and Country Streaming Songs for 19 frames. It became Hayes’ first Country Airplay No. 1 on the survey dated Nov. 13.

As “Fancy Like,” which first topped the Hot Country Songs chart dated July 24, dominates for a 19th frame, it ties for the sixth-longest command since the list launched as an all-encompassing genre songs ranking in October 1958. It matches the No. 1 runs of Maren Morris’ fellow crossover hit “The Bones,” which started its rule in March 2020, and Leroy Van Dyke’s “Walk on By,” which first led in September 1961. Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be” holds the record with 50 weeks on top beginning in December 2017.

“Fancy Like” is from Hayes’ EP Country Stuff, which debuted at its No. 4 high on Top Country Albums in September. He’ll release the full-length Country Stuff, adding seven tracks to the six songs on the EP, Jan. 21. New single “AA” hops 44-40 for a new high in its third week on Country Airplay, up 39% to 1.9 million impressions. “AA” also jumps 40-33 on Hot Country Songs, with a 98% surge to 1.9 million streams.

HEAVYWEIGHT ‘ ‘BOUT’ Dustin Lynch’s “Thinking ‘Bout You,” featuring MacKenzie Porter, tops Country Airplay for a second week (29.1 million, up 3%). His eighth leader marks his third to rule for multiple weeks, following “Small Town Boy” (four, starting in September 2017) and “Where It’s At (Yep, Yep)” (two, beginning in September 2014).

The song is Porter’s first Country Airplay chart-topper in her second visit to the survey.

Of the 32 songs to begin No. 1 stays on Country Airplay in 2021, the single is the ninth to lead for more than one week (a 28% repeat success rate). Similarly in 2020, 11 of 38 new No. 1s (29%) strung together multi-frame reigns