Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Nabs Seventh Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time spends a seventh consecutive and total week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated April 29). The set earned 166,000 equivalent album units in the week ending April 20 (down 1%) in the United States, according to Luminate.

In the last 10 years, only two acts – Wallen and Taylor Swift – have had multiple albums with at least seven weeks at No. 1 each. Wallen has done so with One Thing at a Time and his previous release, Dangerous: The Double Album, which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 in 2021. Swift did it with Folklore (eight weeks in 2020) and 1989 (11 weeks in 2014-15).

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, Metallica blasts in at No. 2 with its new studio album, 72 Seasons. The set debuts with 146,000 units earned – achieving the largest week, by units, for any rock or hard rock album in over three-and-a-half years. It also marks the band’s 12th top 10 charting album – of which eight have reached the top two. 72 Seasons marks the band’s first original album in seven years.

Plus, Taylor Swift’s 2019 album Lover ranks in the Billboard 200’s top 10 for the first time in over three years, climbing 12-9.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new April 29, 2023-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on April 25. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of One Thing at a Time’s 166,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending April 20, SEA units comprise 151,000 (down 5%, equaling 201.71 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 36 songs), album sales comprise 12,000 (up 102% following the release of a new vinyl edition of the set) and TEA units comprise 3,000 (up 7%).

Metallica’s new studio album 72 Seasons starts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, scoring the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band its 12th top 10-charting effort. The set opens with 146,000 equivalent album units earned – the biggest week for any rock or hard rock album since Tool’s Fear Inoculum arrived with 270,000 equivalent album units at No. 1 (Sept. 14, 2019-dated chart). (Rock and hard rock albums are defined as those that have hit or are eligible to chart on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums chart.)

Of 72 Seasons’ 146,000 units earned, album sales comprise 134,000 — it’s the top-selling album of the week, and it bows with the biggest sales week for any rock or hard rock album since Fear Inoculum’s debut with 248,000 sold, SEA units comprise 11,500 (equaling 15.91 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 12 songs) and TEA units comprise 500.

72 Seasons was led by the single “Lux Æterna,” which racked up 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart – tying the band’s cover of “Turn the Page” (1998-99) for its longest ruler atop the list. The album’s title track rose 8-6 on the most recently published Mainstream Rock Airplay chart (dated April 29), and marks the group’s 26th top 10-charting song on the tally.

SZA’s chart-topping SOS rises 4-3 on the Billboard 200 with 66,000 equivalent album units (up 9%), Taylor Swift’s former No. 1 Midnights falls 3-4 (60,000; up 1%) and Wallen’s former leader Dangerous: The Double Album rises 6-5 (49,000; up 3%). Luke Combs’ Gettin’ Old bumps 7-6 (43,000; down 7%), Metro Boomin’ chart-topping Heroes & Villains goes up 9-7 (37,000; up 1%) and Bad Bunny’s former No. 1 Un Verano Sin Ti steps 10-8 (36,000; up 5%).

Taylor Swift’s chart-topping Lover rises 12-9 (34,000; up 4%) – marking the first week in the top 10 for the set, which debuted at No. 1 in September 2019, in over three years – since the chart dated Feb. 22, 2020. The album has been bumping around the top 20 of the Billboard 200 in the last month, since Swift’s The Eras Tour launched on March 17. It’s moved 35-13-16-15-12-9 in the last six weeks.

Melanie Martinez’s Portals rounds out the top 10 of the Billboard 200, falling 5-10 with 33,000 (down 31%).

