Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Clocks 11th Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time clocks an 11th consecutive, and total, week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated May 27). It now has the most weeks in a row at No. 1 since the Titanic soundtrack sailed at No. 1 for 16 consecutive weeks (its entire run at No. 1) in January-May 1998.

One Thing at a Time is also the first album of any genre to spend its first 11 weeks at No. 1 since Whitney Houston’s Whitney also ruled for its first 11 weeks in 1987 (its total run at No. 1). The only other album to spend at least its first 11 weeks at No. 1 is Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life, which logged its first 13 weeks at No. 1 (of a total of 14 weeks in the top slot) in late 1976 and early 1977.

One Thing at a Time debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated March 18 and has yet to depart the top slot. It has now surpassed the total No. 1 run of Wallen’s last release, Dangerous: The Double Album, which spent its first 10 weeks at No. 1 (Jan. 23-March 27, 2021-dated charts).

One Thing at a Time earned 134,500 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending May 18 (down 5%), according to Luminate.

The last album to spend at least 11 weeks in total at No. 1 was Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, which pieced together 13 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in May-October 2022.

One Thing at a Time has the most weeks at No. 1 for any country album since Taylor Swift’s Fearless notched 11 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in late 2008 and early 2009. (Country albums are those that have charted on, or are eligible for, Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.)

Further, Wallen has now spent a total of 21 weeks at No. 1 across his two chart-topping albums (One Thing, with 11 weeks, and Dangerous, with 10). He surpasses Swift for the most weeks at No. 1 this decade (2020-onwards). Swift logged eight weeks at No. 1 with Folklore in 2020, four with Evermore in 2020-21, two with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, one with Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021 and five with Midnights in 2022. Swift will release her third Taylor’s Version re-recorded album, Speak Now, on July 7.

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, Jonas Brothers notch their seventh top 10 with the No. 3 arrival of The Album, YoungBoy Never Broke Again achieves his 15th top 10 (and third of 2023) with the No. 4 bow of Richest Opp, Bailey Zimmerman earns his second top 10 with the No. 7 debut of Religiously. The Album., and Daft Punk’s chart-topping Random Access Memories re-enters the chart at No. 8 after its 10th anniversary deluxe reissue.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new May 27, 2023-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on May 23. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of One Thing at a Time’s 134,500 equivalent album units earned in the week ending May 18, SEA units comprise 124,500 (down 7%, equaling 165.47 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 36 songs), album sales comprise 8,000 (up 61% after the release of its standard vinyl album on May 12) and TEA units comprise 2,000 (down 5%).

Taylor Swift’s chart-topping Midnights rises 3-2 with 60,000 equivalent album units earned (up 1%).

Jonas Brothers notch their seventh top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 as The Album debuts at No. 3. The set launches with 52,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 35,500 (making it the top-selling album of the week), SEA units comprise 16,000 (equaling 20.5 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 12 songs) and TEA units comprise a little over 500.

The album’s current single, “Waffle House,” climbed 88-82 on the most recently published Billboard Hot 100 songs chart (dated May 20). It also stepped 37-34 on the all-format Radio Songs tally the same week. On the Pop Airplay chart, “Waffle” wings 18-15 on the latest list (dated May 27).

The prolific YoungBoy Never Broke Again clocks his third top 10 of 2023 on the Billboard 200, as Richest Opp bows at No. 4. In total, it’s the rapper’s 15th top 10 — all earned since 2018. He now ties Drake and Future for the second-most top 10s among rap acts. Only Jay-Z and Nas have more among rap acts, each with 16.

Richest Opp enters with 51,000 equivalent album units earned. SEA units comprise nearly all of that sum, with 50,500 (equaling 74.37 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 17 songs). Album sales comprise 500 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

In total, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has placed 30 titles on the Billboard 200 albums chart, starting with AI YoungBoy in 2017, which peaked at No. 24 in August 2017.

SZA’s former leader SOS falls 4-5 with 51,000 equivalent album units earned (down 5%), while Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, dips 5-6 with 48,000 (down 1%).

Bailey Zimmerman nabs his second top 10-charting effort on the Billboard 200 as Religiously. The Album. starts at No. 7. The set bows with 46,500 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 38,000 (equaling 50.5 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 15 songs), album sales comprise 8,000 and TEA units comprise 500.

In October 2022, Zimmerman made his Billboard 200 debut with Leave the Light On, debuting and peaking at No. 9. In a little over a year, he’s earned eight top 40-charting his on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart (through the most recently published list, dated May 20).

Chart-watchers may have noticed that there are three titles in the top 10 that use the word “album” in their title: Jonas Brothers’ The Album at No. 3, Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6 and Zimmerman’s Religiously. The Album. at No. 7. It’s the first time at least three albums concurrently in the top 10 have had the word “album” in their title since August of 1963, when Billboard combined its separate stereo and mono album charts into one single album chart. (See more history on the Billboard 200, which began publishing as a regular, weekly fixture in March of 1956.)

Daft Punk’s former No. 1 Random Access Memories jumps back onto the Billboard 200, re-entering at No. 8 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned (up 1,046%). The set was reissued for its 10th anniversary in a deluxe edition with previously unreleased archival tracks from the album’s recording sessions. Of its 40,000 units earned, album sales comprise 32,000, SEA units comprise nearly 8,000 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. The set became the first leader for the duo, which disbanded in 2021, spending its first two weeks at No. 1 in June 2013.

Rounding out the top 10 of the new Billboard 200 is Ed Sheeran’s – (Subtract), falling 2-9 with nearly 40,000 equivalent album units (down 64%) in its second week and Swift’s chart-topping Lover, descending 7-10 with 38,000 units (up 2%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.