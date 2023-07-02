Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Spends 15th Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time logs a 15th nonconsecutive and total week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 8), as it earned 110,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 29 (up less than 1%), according to Luminate.

One Thing at a Time, released via Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records, continues to have the most weeks at No. 1 among all albums since Adele’s 21 logged 24 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2011-12.

The Republic label has topped the chart for the last 17 weeks in a row, since the March 18-dated tally, when One Thing at a Time debuted at No. 1. That album spent 12 consecutive weeks at No. 1, and then stepped aside on the June 10 and 17 charts when Taylor Swift’s Midnights (on Republic) returned to the top and Stray Kids’ 5-STAR (JYP/Imperial/Republic) debuted at No. 1, respectively. One Thing at a Time then returned to No. 1 for the last three weeks (June 24-July 8 charts).

With Republic’s 17th straight week at No. 1, the label has the longest streak for any label atop the chart since 1992, when Mercury ruled for 17 consecutive frames with Billy Ray Cyrus’ Some Gave All.

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200 albums chart, Young Thug scores his eighth top 10-charting effort with Business Is Business debuting at No. 2, Peso Pluma captures his first top 10 and the highest charting album ever for a regional Mexican release as Génesis launches at No. 3, and Kelly Clarkson nabs her ninth top 10 with the No. 6 arrival of Chemistry.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new July 8, 2023-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on July 5, one day later than usual due to the Independence Day holiday in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 4. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of One Thing at a Time’s 110,500 equivalent album units earned in the week ending June 29, SEA units comprise 104,000 (up less than 1%, equaling 139.68 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 36 songs), album sales comprise 4,500 (down 6%) and TEA units comprise 2,000 (up 5%).

One Thing at a Time has earned in excess of 100,000 equivalent album units in all 17 of its chart weeks – the most weeks any album has exceeded 100,000 units since the Billboard 200 began ranking titles by units in December of 2014. It surpasses the 16 frames logged by Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti in 2022.

Young Thug clocks his eighth top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200 as Business Is Business bows at No. 2 with 89,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 80,000 (equaling 106.32 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 8,500 and TEA units comprise 500. The album’s release came while the rapper is incarcerated, awaiting trial on racketeering charges.

If Business Is Business goes no higher than No. 2, it will mark the 11th album that One Thing at a Time has blocked from the No. 1 position. The latter has stood at No. 1 while 11 albums have debuted at No. 2: TWICE’s Ready To Be (March 25 chart), Jimin’s FACE (April 8), Melanie Martinez’s Portals (April 15), NF’s Hope (April 22), Metallica’s 72 Seasons (April 29), Agust D’s D-Day (May 6), SEVENTEEN’s SEVENTEEN 10th Mini Album: FML (May 13), Ed Sheeran’s – (Subtract) (May 20), Niall Horan’s The Show (June 24), ATEEZ’s The World EP.2: Outlaw (July 1) and Business Is Business (July 8).

It’s not unusual for an album to spend a lengthy amount of time at No. 1 and end up keeping a number of albums from the top slot. Last year, eight different albums peaked at No. 2 behind Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti. In 2016, Drake’s Views also kept eight albums at No. 2 during its 13-week run at No. 1. In 2014, the Frozen soundtrack prevented 10 different No. 2-peaking albums from hitting No. 1 during the set’s 13-week run at the top. The last No. 1 album before One Thing at a Time to hold back at least 11 different albums from the top was Adele’s 21, which blocked 15 titles from the top over the course of its 24 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2011-12.

Back on the new Billboard 200, Peso Pluma achieves the highest-charting regional Mexican album ever, as his debut album Génesis debuts at No. 3 with 73,000 equivalent album units earned. The set is only the third regional Mexican effort to reach the top 10 (following two titles from Eslabon Armado in only the past 14 months) and it bows with the biggest week, by units earned, for any regional Mexican title since the list began measuring by units in December of 2014. The previous highest-charting regional Mexican album, and biggest week by units for the genre, was tallied by Eslabon Armado’s Desvelado, which debuted and peaked at No. 6 on the May 13-dated list with 44,000 units.

Of Génesis’ 73,000 units, SEA units comprise 72,000 (equaling 101.18 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs – the largest streaming week ever for a regional Mexican album), album sales comprise just under 1,000 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. (Génesis was released on an off-cycle Thursday, June 22, instead of the traditional Friday for most new albums. The tracking week ending June 29 is the set’s first full chart tracking week.)

Peso Pluma has been red-hot on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in 2023, having charted 11 entries on the list, including the top five smash “Ella Baila Sola,” with Eslabon Armado (which is not included on the Génesis album).

Taylor Swift’s chart-topping Midnights is a non-mover at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 57,000 equivalent album units (down 6%), while Gunna’s A Gift & A Curse falls 3-5 in its second week with 55,000 (down 36%).

Kelly Clarkson claims her ninth top 10-charting effort on the Billboard 200 as her latest studio album Chemistry bows at No. 6. The set launches with 53,000 equivalent album units earned, of which album sales comprise 43,000 (making it the top-selling album of the week), SEA units account for 9,000 (equaling 11.25 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Chemistry is Clarkson’s first studio album of non-holiday material in over five years, since 2017’s Meaning of Life. Clarkson charted her first album on the Billboard 200 just over 20 years ago, when her debut release Thankful opened at No. 1 on the May 3, 2003-dated list.

A trio of former No. 1s is next on the Billboard 200, as Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album falls 6-7 (47,000 equivalent album units; up 3%), SZA’s SOS dips 5-8 (47,000; down 2%) and Swift’s Lover bumps 10-9 (43,000; up 9%). ATEEZ’s The World EP.2: Outlaw rounds out the top 10, falling 2-10 in its second week with 34,000 units (down 68%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.