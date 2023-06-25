Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Hits 14 Weeks Atop Billboard 200, Most Since Adele’s ‘21’

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time clocks a 14th nonconsecutive and total week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 1), marking the most weeks at No. 1 for any album since Adele’s 21 logged 24 nonconsecutive weeks in charge in 2011-12.

One Thing at a Time earned 110,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 22 (down 1%), according to Luminate. One Thing at a Time is now Republic Records’ album with the most weeks at No. 1 ever on the Billboard 200, surpassing the 13 weeks of Drake’s Views in 2016. One Thing at a Time was released via Big Loud/Mercury/Republic, while Views was issued via Young Money/Cash Money/Republic.

One Thing at a Time debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated March 18 and spent it first 12 weeks at No. 1. It then stepped aside for two weeks, and then returned to the top for the last two consecutive frames (June 24 and July 1-dated charts).

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200 albums chart, ATEEZ scores its highest-charting set yet as The World EP.2: Outlaw bows at No. 2, Gunna lands his fifth top 10-charting effort as A Gift & A Curse debuts at No. 3 and Queens of the Stone Age log their fourth top 10 as In Times New Roman… launches at No. 9.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new July 1, 2023-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on June 27. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of One Thing at a Time’s 110,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending June 22, SEA units comprise 103,500 (down 1%, equaling 139.04 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 36 songs), album sales comprise 4,500 (down less than 1%) and TEA units comprise 2,000 (down 2%).

One Thing at a Time has earned in excess of 100,000 equivalent album units in all 16 of its chart weeks. The set ties Bad Bunny’s 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti for the most weeks north of 100,000 since the Billboard 200 began ranking titles by equivalent album units in December of 2014.

ATEEZ scores its highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 as The World EP.2: Outlaw bows at No. 2 with 105,500 equivalent album units earned — the Korean pop act’s best week by units. Album sales comprise nearly all of that sum — 101,000, which marks the group’s biggest sales week (and the top-selling album of the week). SEA units comprise 4,5000 — equaling 6.32 million on-demand official streams of the set’s six songs, while TEA units comprise a minimal sum.

The World EP.2: Outlaw is the third top 10-charting effort for the eight-member group, which previously hit the top 10 with Spin Off: From the Witness (No. 7 in January) and The World EP.1: Movement (No. 3 in 2022).

Like many K-pop releases, the CD edition of The World EP.2: Outlaw was issued in collectible CD packages (21 total, including exclusive editions for Barnes & Noble, Target and Walmart, as well as some signed editions), each containing a standard set of branded merchandise items and randomized branded elements (action cards, partner cards, photo cards). Of the album’s sales, 97.5% were on the CD format, with the remainder generated by digital download album purchases. The set was not released on any other retail format (cassette, vinyl, etc.).

The World EP.2: Outlaw is the 10th album to sell at least 100,000 copies in a single week in 2023. Of those 10, seven of them are K-pop titles, with sales largely driven by collectible CD variants.

Gunna earns his fifth top 10-charting set on the Billboard 200 as A Gift & A Curse debuts at No. 3. The title launches with 85,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 84,000 (equaling 112.65 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 15 songs) while album sales comprise 1,000 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

A trio of former No. 1s is next on the Billboard 200 as Taylor Swift’s Midnights is a non-mover at No. 4 (60,000; down 13%); SZA’s SOS rises 8-5 (48,000; down 3%); and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album climbs 9-6 (46,000; up 1%). Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack dips 5-7 (42,000; down 22%) and Lil Durk’s Almost Healed falls 7-8 (41,000; down 17%).

Queens of the Stone Age land their fourth top 10-charting effort on the Billboard 200 as In Times New Roman… debuts at No. 9 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 36,000, SEA units comprise 4,000 (equaling 5.68 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 10 songs) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. Sales of the album were bolstered by its availability across seven vinyl variants, and combined, the set sold nearly 21,000 vinyl copies.

Rounding out the new Billboard 200’s top 10 is Swift’s chart-topping Lover, which is steady at No. 10 with 40,000 (up 6%).

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.