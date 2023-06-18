Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ Back Atop Billboard 200 Chart

A familiar face is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 24), as Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time climbs 2-1 to collect its 13th nonconsecutive week atop the list. The set earned 111,500 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending June 15 (down 4%), according to Luminate.

One Thing at a Time ties with three other albums for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the last 10 years. It matches the total weeks at No. 1 of Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (in 2022), Drake’s Views (2016), and the Frozen soundtrack (2014). The last album to have more than 13 weeks at No. 1 was Adele’s 21, with 24 nonconsecutive weeks in 2011-12.

One Thing at a Time also ties Views to become Republic Records’ album with the most weeks at No. 1 ever on the Billboard 200. One Thing was released via Big Loud/Mercury/Republic, while Views was issued through Young Money/Cash Money/Republic.

Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200 albums chart, Niall Horan claims his highest-charting album since 2017 as The Show starts at No. 2, while Noah Kahan’s Stick Season surges into the top 10 for the first time (jumping 100-3) after its deluxe reissue and debut on vinyl.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Of One Thing at a Time’s 111,500 equivalent album units earned in the week ending June 15, SEA units comprise 105,000 (down 3%, equaling 140.74 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 36 songs), album sales comprise 4,500 (down 1%) and TEA units comprise 2,000 (down 4%). One Thing debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated March 18 and spent it first 12 weeks at No. 1. It stepped aside for the last two weeks, when Stray Kids’ 5-STAR debuted atop the tally (June 17 chart) and Taylor Swift’s Midnights returned to No. 1 (June 10).

Horan’s The Show starts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking his third consecutive top five-charting effort (comprising all three of his solo releases). The set launches with 80,500 equivalent album units. Of that sum, album sales comprise 68,000 (making it the top-selling album of the week), SEA units comprise 12,000 (equaling 15.42 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 500. Horan previously hit the top five with Heartbreak Weather (No. 4 in 2020) and Flicker (No. 1, 2017).

The new album was preceded by the single “Heaven,” which peaked in the top 25 on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts in April. It hit No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March.

The Show’s sturdy sales start was bolstered by an array of available physical editions: eight deluxe boxed sets containing a CD and branded merch, a signed CD sold through Horan’s webstore, a Target-exclusive CD with an alternative cover and a poster packaged inside, a zine CD package sold through his webstore, six vinyl variants (including color variants for Target, Spotify, Urban Outfitters and his webstore) and a cassette.

Kahan’s Stick Season, which was released in October of 2022, jumps into the top 10 for the first time, as it bolts 100-3 after its deluxe reissue and vinyl debut on June 9. The set earned 71,000 equivalent album units (up 574%) in the week ending June 15. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 48,000 (equaling 60.91 million on-demand official streams of its collected tracks, up 388%), album sales comprise 22,500 (up 3,080%) and TEA units comprise 500 (up 1,036%).

Stick Season, Kahan’s third studio album, was reissued on June 9 with seven additional tracks. It also garnered its first pressing on vinyl. The album originally debuted and peaked at No. 14 on the Oct. 29, 2022-dated list, and logged 28 nonconsecutive weeks on the tally before its deluxe reissue and vault into the top 10.

Swift’s Midnights rises 5-4 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units (down 17%); Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack rises 7-5 in its second week (54,000; down 18%); Stray Kids’ 5-STAR falls 1-6 in its second week (53,000; down 79%); and Lil Durk’s Almost Healed dips 6-7 (50,000; down 26%).

A trio of former No. 1s rounds out the top 10, as SZA’s SOS climbs 9-8 (49,000 equivalent album units earned; down 3%); Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album bounces back into the top 10 with an 11-9 rise (45,000; down 1%); and Swift’s Lover bumps 12-10 (37,000; down 2%).

